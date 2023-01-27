Last year may have been unpredictable and challenging, but despite the obstacles, SAP achieved great success by receiving 154 employer of choice awards in 2022.

This includes 62 awards for best employer, 30 for best workplace, 20 for early career talent, and 42 recognitions for equality. Awards related to diversity and inclusion (D&I) saw an increase of 24%.

The fourth quarter included various awards, such as SAP named as a World’s Best Workplaces, World’s Top Female Friendly Company, and World’s Most Attractive Employer. SAP has also been recognized as a Most Popular Employer for Young Professionals in Germany and Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada.

In 2022, the 154 awards SAP was recognized for included:

World’s Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work

World’s Most Attractive Employer by Universum

World’s Top Female Friendly Company by Forbes

America’s Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek

Most Popular Employer for Young Professionals in Germany by Universum

Best Workplaces in Technology in Brazil by Great Place to Work

Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada by Great Place to Work

Best Workplaces for Taking Care in Argentina, Chile, and Peru by Great Place to Work

Outlook for First Quarter of 2023

In January, Glassdoor will publish its Best Place to Work in five markets. Last year, SAP made the list in the U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, and France. Additionally, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Top 50 Enterprises for Early Career Programs by RippleMatch are on the horizon.

To learn more about the diversity and inclusion awards, best workplace awards, early talent certifications, and other accolades that validate SAP as a great place to work, please visit the Employer Awards section on jobs.sap.com.

Follow #LifeAtSAP on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok to receive regular news and updates about careers or look for new opportunities at SAP.