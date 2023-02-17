SAP and Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), demonstrated a record year of momentum for their partnership by adding nearly 50 joint customers in 2022.

Together, SAP and Icertis continue to support global brands — including Lufthansa Technik, Mercedes Benz Group AG, and Ooredoo — as companies look to contract intelligence to solve significant business challenges through digital transformation.

By turning static contracts into structured data that connects to SAP solutions, Icertis and SAP can enable customers to discover revenue, savings, and compliance risks in their contracts while managing and automating core processes with their SAP solutions.

Since expanding the partnership in January 2022, SAP and Icertis have built a joint product road map designed to deliver enterprise-wide value, connecting contract data to enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance, procurement, sales, and human resources (HR) software from SAP. There are new, tighter integrations between the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform and SAP Ariba and SAP Fieldglass solutions, as well as with the SAP CPQ solution, part of SAP S/4HANA. These integrations provide contract intelligence for SAP customers, enabling analytics and automation at scale to support more strategic decision-making.

“Our partnership with Icertis continues to complement the SAP portfolio, integrating contract intelligence as a critical system of record across the SAP suite and injecting powerful contract insights directly into core business processes,” said Sebastian Steinhaeuser, chief strategy officer at SAP SE. “The momentum we’ve experienced over the last year with Icertis is just the beginning, and we’re looking forward to further expanding the partnership to help businesses unlock the full value in their contracts across the enterprise.”

The ICI platform integrates to SAP solutions and enables more efficient contract creation, negotiation, and obligation management, pairing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) with the unique contract data that fuels source-to-pay and lead-to-cash processes. ICI also automates contract workflows and delivers real-time insights to help finance, legal, and procurement leaders reconcile buy-side and sell-side agreements so companies can confirm terms are met and potential risks are mitigated.

“Icertis and SAP have worked closely to develop integrations that provide a streamlined experience for customers so they can continue managing core operations with SAP while leveraging best-in-class contract intelligence to accelerate revenue, increase savings, improve compliance, and reduce risk,” said Samir Bodas, chairman and CEO of Icertis. “Automating contract-driven processes helps ensure that the intent of every contract is fully realized, and surfaces savings and profitability opportunities contained within contracts. These insights better position businesses to face macro-economic factors like inflation and reach their strategic goals in the year ahead.”

Icertis and SAP began partnering in 2020 and deepened their partnership last year as Icertis offered an SAP endorsed app. Together, the companies will continue to identify new AI use cases for contract data and opportunities to enable strategic outcomes through enterprise relationships, innovating for mutual customers in anticipation of future business needs.

SAP Endorsed Apps are apps developed by independent software vendors that have been endorsed by SAP, supporting added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmark results. All Icertis and SAP software integrations bear premium certification and are available in SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions from SAP and partners.

Stefan Haas is global vice president and head of Strategic Software Partner Portfolio at SAP.

Troy Wright is senior vice president of Global Partners and Alliances at Icertis.