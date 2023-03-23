SAP enables businesses to run at their best. We recognize every customer has unique business needs and requires unique solutions that advance their digital transformation journey. As a leader in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) market, we understand that successful digital transformation – whether it’s with a public or private cloud solution, or a combination of both – requires automation, custom applications and processes, and curated business sites.

To that end, we’re pleased to announce the SAP Build portfolio is now included in the RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP offerings.

The SAP Build portfolio includes unified, low-code solutions built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). It enables people closest to the business problems – the finance managers, supply chain gurus, and manufacturing experts – to create and augment amazing Web and mobile enterprise applications, design business sites, and automate tedious and repetitive processes, all with drag-and-drop simplicity. With a growing library of pre-built connectors, the SAP Build portfolio allows you to natively integrate with SAP applications, allowing high scalability while cutting out complexity in your IT landscape.

Low Code Is the Future of Development

Organizations are reimagining their cloud-first strategy to become more resilient and flexible. However, despite high demand for digital transformation initiatives, there remains a significant shortage of workers capable of developing business processes and cloud-native applications.

Historically, business experts have partnered with their technical colleagues to create technical solutions, followed by mock-ups, wire frames, development, testing, and staging for deployment. This process simply does not meet the needs of the modern business unit. Today, business experts need to be able to quickly create applications on their own timelines and without the need for mastery of code languages like Python, JavaScript, or Swift.

Businesses today…

How SAP S/4HANA Cloud Customers Succeed with SAP Build

With the availability of low-code solutions like the SAP Build portfolio, organizations are closing the gap between their business needs and development requirements. This is especially important for ERP customers because these processes are mission-critical and optimizing them is equivalent to optimizing how your business runs. Business users understand what is working – and what isn’t – and the best improvements to propose. The SAP Build solutions support SAP S/4HANA Cloud business experts to:

Optimize ERP processes with SAP Build Process Automation: For over 50 years our customers have trusted SAP with their mission-critical processes. With SAP Build Process Automation, customers can optimize these processes with robotic process automation (RPA) for automation, workflows, and business decisions. SAP Build Process Automation includes pre-built bots and workflows for common SAP S/4HANA Cloud scenarios to help jump-start your automation projects. Learn how Alma Media sped up its financial closing process by automating repetitive tasks.

For over 50 years our customers have trusted SAP with their mission-critical processes. With SAP Build Process Automation, customers can optimize these processes with robotic process automation (RPA) for automation, workflows, and business decisions. SAP Build Process Automation includes pre-built bots and workflows for common SAP S/4HANA Cloud scenarios to help jump-start your automation projects. Learn how Alma Media sped up its financial closing process by automating repetitive tasks. Augment SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP Build Apps: SAP Build Apps lets everyone build enterprise apps without professional coding experience. Empower users to create easily, integrate seamlessly, and scale fast on both iOS and Android devices while saving on development costs. Hear from Qualtrics about how it significantly improved customer experience and engagement by optimizing its onboarding process.

SAP Build Apps lets everyone build enterprise apps without professional coding experience. Empower users to create easily, integrate seamlessly, and scale fast on both iOS and Android devices while saving on development costs. Hear from Qualtrics about how it significantly improved customer experience and engagement by optimizing its onboarding process. Create business sites with SAP Build Work Zone: Create role-based desktops for employees that need access to multiple applications, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud. It also allows organizations to grant secure and curated SAP S/4HANA Cloud access to external stakeholders like suppliers. For example, a distributor portal can show order status, allow credit limit extension requests, and provide product training can dramatically improve distributor satisfaction and effectiveness.

Let’s look at a simple business scenario like invoice management, which typically requires multiple manual steps and complex approvals. To start, a mobile app can be built with SAP Build Apps so invoices and receipts can be conveniently uploaded. This action will automatically trigger an approval workflow in SAP Build Process Automation, where the embedded artificial intelligence (AI) extracts the pertinent invoice details. Once the purchase is approved, SAP S/4HANA Cloud can be updated and the payment process kick-started.

This type of pre-processing can happen before the standard SAP S/4HANA Cloud workflows are invoked and customized for your organization. Beyond that, required approvals and other tasks can easily be shared in SAP Build Work Zone so business users can track all their actions in one place. The best part is that you don’t need to start from scratch. Based on the most common automation scenarios with our SAP S/4HANA Cloud customers, we’ve created pre-built content to help you get started.

See SAP Build with SAP S/4HANA Cloud in action with our Velotics demo.

Get Started Today

Learn how to provision the SAP Build portfolio for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, visit the SAP Build portfolio product page to learn more, and explore SAP S/4HANA-specific pre-built content in this e-book.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP.

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Cloud ERP.