Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (GAMA) Launches Its Cloud ERP Journey with SAP

AUSTIN — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (GAMA), representing the convenience, gas, and wholesale distribution industries, has selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition to support its business transformation and help future-proof the organization.

For more than two decades, GAMA has served its Austin area customers, focusing on customer and member service, supplier results and stakeholder value. With a variety of product delivery services available, including standard order and delivery, warehouse fulfillment and pick up orders, GAMA aims to get members what they need when they need it, with 580 members enjoying more than 7 million dollars in product savings from the more than 220 vendors.

“We’re honored to have been selected by Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association to help get them ready for the future,” said Greg Petraetis, North America senior vice president and managing director, Midmarket and Partner Ecosystem, SAP. “With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition – as well as our new offering, GROW with SAP – we are helping midsize businesses harness the proven benefits of cloud ERP with built-in industry best practices.”

Reflecting the status of City of Austin as one of the top-growing cities in America for more than a decade, GAMA’s business has also been growing. In 2022, GAMA purchased a new warehouse to enable it to separate its distribution and cash-and-carry businesses.

“With this move, we saw opportunities with our IT environment, procurement and accounting functions and started looking for new warehouse management and a different ERP system,” said Salim Badarpura, information system analyst, GAMA. “SAP shined in these areas, and with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition we expect to not only grow our business but keep up with the growth we experience for the next decade.”

In keeping with future-proofing its business, GAMA is looking at other capabilities to help it scale in other ways.

“From digital marketing to supply chain management, SAP will help give us the capabilities to address those issues which could potentially increase our revenue significantly,” said Badarpura.

