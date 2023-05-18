The cornerstone of a digital transformation journey begins with implementing a business-oriented platform that brings together all applications, processes, and data into one unified environment. SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) is the foundation for our customers to accelerate their innovation and unlock business outcomes.

This week at SAP Sapphire Orlando, we introduced a host of new SAP BTP capabilities that span application development, automation, integration, data and analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). For those who missed out on attending the event in person or virtually, be sure to check out the SAP BTP keynote replay and read the full list of announcements in the SAP Sapphire News Guide.

Automate the Enterprise

Today, most automation projects are repetitive, task-oriented, lower-value work, such as logging into systems and copying and pasting data. While these automated tasks save thousands of manual hours and dollars, there is still more to be done in this space.

Enterprise automation is a new solution that uses multiple advanced technologies — integration, automation, low-code, and AI — to help connect and automate complex end-to-end business processes. This solution leverages the best-in-class SAP Integration Suite, SAP Signavio solutions, and SAP Build solutions to enable users to quickly and easily connect any on-premise or cloud IT landscape, gain visibility into business processes, and then automate those processes seamlessly.

The best part? You can jump-start your enterprise automation journey with thousands of pre-built and reusable components for integration and automation that are available in SAP Business Accelerator Hub. And RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP customers can access the SAP Signavio portfolio and SAP Build solutions at no additional cost.

Give Data Purpose

True digital transformation requires organizations to have seamless access to their mission-critical business data, no matter where it resides. Yet, with data landscapes distributed across various applications and IT landscapes, organizations spend countless hours and resources extracting, rebuilding, and integrating their data. When organizations fully harness the power of their data, they become enterprises that use it to innovate faster, create new revenue streams, and adapt to unanticipated changes.

That is why SAP Datasphere enables users to simplify the data landscape with a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization. And by closely integrating SAP Datasphere with our open ecosystem of data partners – Databricks, Collibra, Confluent, DataRobot, and now Google – mission-critical business data can be accessed across any cloud infrastructure.

Additional solutions like the extended planning and analysis capability for SAP Analytics Cloud and intelligent data applications help give data purpose. Extended planning and analysis helps align financial, strategic, and operational plans into one single plan. And intelligent data applications can transform core business functions into self-adapting, real-time, data-driven apps that automatically provide insights and recommended actions.

Explore SAP data and analytics solutions on sap.com.

AI Built for Business

An increasing number of organizations are leveraging AI to enhance their employee productivity, process efficiency, and business foresight. In doing so, they become more efficient and agile to serve customers, remain competitive, and stay in business. Yet, many companies lack the in-house expertise to apply AI effectively across their business processes and ensure it continually delivers relevant and responsible outcomes — a necessity to maximize business impact.

At SAP, we deliver AI that is available from day one, as it is already built into the SAP applications that power the most critical business processes. In fact, we have built ready-to-use AI scenarios into SAP applications that span across cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), spend management, customer relationship management, and human capital management. SAP AI works for businesses because it is developed using extensive industry-specific data, deep processes knowledge, and the most responsible AI practices. We use an ecosystem of strategic partnerships for general-purpose AI tooling. In essence, SAP AI is AI built for business.

Read more about our latest SAP AI solutions in “AI Built for Business” by Bharat Sandhu, senior vice president of Application Development and AI at SAP.

Explore at Your Own Pace

Wherever you’re at in your journey, there are easy ways to get started: check out SAP Learning Journeys for SAP BTP, the free tier model for SAP BTP, and new SAP BTP use cases. Additionally, RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP can help SAP BTP customers migrate their ERP to the cloud.

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Business Technology Platform.