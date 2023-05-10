SAP SuccessFactors has once again been recognized by TrustRadius as a leader in human resources software, earning twelve Top Rated awards in 2023. TrustRadius is a free peer research and review platform designed for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs.

“These awards are based directly on feedback from customers and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius.

This year, SAP SuccessFactors earned awards across the following categories: HR Management, Applicant Tracking, Corporate Learning Management, Talent Management, Employee Performance Management, Compensation Management, Workforce Analytics, Sales Performance Management, International Payroll, Sales Incentive Compensation Management, Succession Planning, and Workforce Management.

We are grateful to our customer community of over 9,600 organizations around the globe. Strong partnerships with customers are what allow us to continually innovate to meet their needs and expectations, delivering experiences that help their employees feel connected, empowered, and supported through every step of the employee journey.

In the past year, SAP SuccessFactors introduced product enhancements like dynamic teams, which helps increase organizational agility and employee engagement, as well as a guided new-hire experience that helps streamline onboarding. SAP is committed to delivering continuous innovations to help customers address skills gap challenges and create a sustainable workforce and profitable business.

Below are a few reviews from our customers:

“This is the industry standard in HR. This is the go-to platform for coordinating human capital, 360-degree style. It encourages quantitative, data-driven processes that work well for everyone. Thanks to this solution, we’ve automated countless HR processes, enriched our learning resources, and made our managers metrics-driven and employees goal-oriented.” – Analyst, Financial Services Company “Implementation has led to a streamlined and automated HR function, improving employee experience particularly when it comes to learning sector-specific courses and getting rewarded through learning hours/credits. It has helped the organization to adapt to digitization and evolving business needs as well as develop new skill sets via reskilling and upskilling.” – Consultant in Professional Services, Insurance Company “If you need one solution that will save HR time to focus on HR work and employees [then] the [SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central] solution will be for you. It’s a solution that supports the full life cycle from recruitment and onboarding to offboarding. The system has the capabilities to manage employee data, salary payments, and personnel processes. You will have the capabilities to manage employees from all over the world.” – Human Resources Manager, Chemical Company

Read all SAP SuccessFactors customer reviews on TrustRadius. To learn more about these recognitions, visit the TrustRadius scoring FAQ page.

Aaron Green is chief marketing & solutions officer for SAP SuccessFactors.