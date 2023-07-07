Every year, Pride Day is celebrated on June 28 in the U.S., marking the culmination of Pride month celebrations throughout the month of June.

The Global Acceptance Index, a survey conducted in 2020 across 167 countries, revealed that acceptance of LGBTQIA+ individuals has been steadily increasing. The global average acceptance score increased from 44% in 2017 to 52% in 2020. Pride month serves as a powerful reminder of the progress made in advancing equality for the LGBTQIA+ community while also highlighting the ongoing challenges that still need to be addressed.

At SAP, Pride is a commitment to our employees, partners, and customers. Around the world, LGBTQIA+ leaders, colleagues, and allies champion equality, shine bright, and achieve success no matter who they are. Diversity and inclusion are business priorities, and, as a brand, we are proud to stand up for LGBTQIA+ inclusion.

Celebrating Pride Month at SAP

Pride@SAP kicked off Pride month celebrations with an insightful discussion on the topic of intersectional allyship with Out & Equal, the premier organization working exclusively on LGBTQIA+ workplace equality. Julia White, chief marketing and solutions officer, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, and sponsor of Pride@SAP, Supriya Jha, chief diversity and inclusion officer at SAP, and the global leadership of Pride@SAP explored the strength of embracing diverse identities, understanding intersectionality, and expanding our capacity for allyship. The audience gained insights into the impact of discrimination on individuals and organizations while developing vital skills to foster diversity and inclusion from Rebecca York, manager, Leadership, Learning & Development, Out and Equal.

This engaging event set the tone for a series of global and regional activities that spanned over 15 locations. On June 21, the team hosted Chris Rollins, founder & CEO, Ripple Effect Leadership, in an internal event on strengthening our path to allyship using small moments of vulnerability, kindness, empathy, curiosity, and humility to create ripple effects on your team, no matter where you sit in the organization, and impact your efforts toward inclusion.

From Pride parades to community festivals and networking, these events offered opportunities for employees, partners, and allies to come together, celebrate diversity, and foster a sense of unity.

Pride@SAP: Building Breakthroughs Since 2001

Pride@SAP, the first Employee Network Group (ENG) established by SAP, was founded on June 1, 2001, with the mission of representing the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies. Over the course of 22 years, this group has experienced remarkable growth, evolving into a truly global network boasting more than 7,500 members across 45 chapters worldwide. With the unwavering support of SAP executives, community members, and allies, Pride@SAP serves as a volunteer network that actively encourages colleagues to raise their voices in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

At SAP, the employees themselves shape the company culture, ensuring that no one is left behind in the face of intolerance. The group is proudly sponsored by White and benefits from the guidance of an Executive Advisory Council comprising eight of SAP’s top leaders.

Here are some of Pride@SAP’s accomplishments:

At SAP, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and welcoming workplace where all our employees feel valued and respected.

Transgender and nonbinary individuals have long faced social stigma and outright discrimination at work, and in the first half of 2023, SAP launched the new “pronouns” functionality, enabling all employees to define how they would like to be addressed at work. This feature is a key step for us to create a more inclusive, respectful, and supportive workplace for gender diversity.

“Allyship for Inclusion” is another key initiative that marks SAP’s aspiration to be the most inclusive company in the world. With the support of Pride@SAP and 12 other ENGs, SAP’s Diversity and Inclusion Office launched this global initiative to amplify what allyship looks like in action, build a common language of inclusion, and share practical ways to apply allyship in our daily lives.

When it comes to diversity and inclusion, there’s no resting on one’s laurels. The fight for equality is crucial and still relevant. There is always more we can do, and we at SAP are proud to amplify our efforts and continue driving positive change.

Learn more in our 2022 Annual Diversity & Inclusion Report or visit our diversity and inclusion page.

Aparna Jairaj is a diversity & inclusion communication specialist for the SAP Global Diversity & Inclusion Office.