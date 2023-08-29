SAP Announces Successful Deployment of SAP S/4HANA Cloud by Accuray Incorporated

SUNNYVALE — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced the successful implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud through the RISE with SAP solution at Accuray Incorporated, a global leader in radiotherapy technology.

The new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform is designed to help Accuray improve scalability, harmonize global processes, enhance application security and drive the digitalization of its global business processes.

“We know that digitalization is a key enabler for our business, but the healthcare ecosystem brings a complicated set of requirements,” said GS Jha, Global Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, Accuray. “Our legacy ERP system was highly customized and no longer met our requirements, so it was important to identify a secure and scalable solution that would address our global needs and keep complications at a minimum. The suite of products from SAP offered a solution without compromising on features that would be important to our organization and our customers.”

The global project was executed in less than 12 months thanks to extensive collaboration between Accuray, SAP and Cognizant. It encompassed a wide range of systems, including ERP systems for core business processes in sales, finance, manufacturing, supply chain, procurement and logistics.

“Cognizant is proud to support the digitalization of Accuray global business practices with this SAP S/4HANA implementation,” said Surya Gummadi, executive vice president and president, Cognizant Americas. “Combining our experience delivering SAP projects with our expertise in the life sciences industry enabled us to execute this project on a short timeline, supporting operational changes that will help the company to more efficiently bring its radiotherapy innovations to market.”

The project’s completion sets the stage for Accuray to leverage the full potential of its SAP software investment.

“We are excited to work with Accuray on its digital transformation journey with RISE with SAP,” said Lloyd Adams, president, SAP North America. “I believe our solutions will provide the Accuray team with the resources they need to help enhance efficiencies in their individual day-to-day work along with the global interactions and operations necessary to their business.”

