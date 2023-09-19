Enterprises today are developing a lasting competitive edge with automation. Manual, error-prone, and time-consuming work can now be automated thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities.

From streamlining financial operations to engaging with employees to customizing procurement processes, automation is becoming pervasive and transforming business models across industries. This technology is breathing new life into opportunities that go far beyond automating simple, rotary tasks. In fact, it’s crucial for customers to understand how their mission-critical business processes could flourish by implementing end-to-end automation solutions.

Is it possible to streamline processes between existing SAP and non-SAP applications? What about an ecosystem of on-premise and multi-cloud environments that needs integration between customers, employees, and partners? Can organizations assess the impact of their automations? Are there specialized insights to help drive business agility and respond effectively to market changes?

The answer is yes.

Enterprise automation from SAP uses best-in-class SAP technologies – SAP Integration Suite, SAP Signavio solutions, SAP Build solutions, and AI – to help connect and automate complex, end-to-end business processes. These technologies work in concert to enable customers to quickly and easily connect any on-premise or cloud IT landscape, gain visibility into business processes and their performance, and then automate those processes seamlessly. Since announcing this framework at SAP Sapphire, we’ve seen incredible customer adoption and momentum.

Today, I’m excited to share recent examples.

Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s largest almond processing and marketing cooperative, has transformed its customer satisfaction and business process efficiency with SAP solutions. It deployed SAP Integration Suite and SAP Build solutions to help reduce the amount of time to generate external content for its brokers, SAP Signavio solutions to help identify and take action to improve critical business process gaps, and automation to help capture contract and pricing information that feeds directly into SAP S/4HANA.

Avaya Corporation, which specializes in cloud communications and workstream collaboration services, has saved over 800 hours of manual efforts per quarter by leveraging an automated bot with built-in AI to validate over 25,000 invoices. This has resulted in delivering a 300% increase in productivity in the audit process and incident management tracking.

Hitachi High-Tech leveraged SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) as a part of its transformation to SAP S/4HANA. By implementing SAP Integration Suite and SAP Build solutions together alongside its ERP implementation, the company sped up innovation and reduced its customization footprint by 94% – all while automating mission-critical processes.

Despite being in different industries, Blue Diamond Growers, Avaya Corporation, and Hitachi High-Tech all recognize the tremendous opportunity for enterprise automation and jump-started their digital transformation journeys with SAP technology. No matter what your level of experience may be or where you’re at in your automation journey, SAP is here to help you get started today!

JG Chirapurath is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP BTP and AI.