At SAP, we’ve always known that communication plays a fundamental and strategic role in all aspects of business. And getting it right has never been more important.

A strong strategic communications team has never been more critical to modern business. When a company is good at telling its story to customers, partners, investors and employees, it helps ease the way for other functions to succeed.

So, I’m thrilled to announce a wonderful new leader of SAP’s communications team: Monika Schaller, SAP Chief Communications Officer.

Monika Schaller

Monika brings more than 20 years of extensive experience in all aspects of communications to SAP. She is a seasoned communications leader with deep experience in global communications, political strategy and crisis communications management. She is a highly regarded and proven people leader and is passionate about compelling storytelling, which lies at the heart of great communications. She also has strong relationships, having led communications around the world for two decades. She’s known for her drive, energy and positivity, all of which become apparent within minutes of meeting her.



Monika joins SAP from Deutsche Post DHL Group, where she led Corporate Communications, Sustainability & Brand. In this role she was instrumental in enhancing the reputation and positioning of the company. Prior to this, Monika led Corporate Communications at companies including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank. Beyond driving corporate communications in these roles, she also led the Executive Board’s strategic communications and helped navigate the companies through various crises. Monika started her career working for Bloomberg News, reporting from various locations, including New York and Tokyo, after a period as a sales trader at CA Investment Bank in Vienna.



Monika was born and raised in Vienna, Austria. She holds a degree in Business Administration from the Wirtschaftsuniversität of Vienna. She lives in Frankfurt, Germany, with her husband Jens.