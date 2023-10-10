SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Awards for 2023

VIENNA — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented six global awards for partner excellence in the Intelligent Spend and Business Network line of business (LoB) during the SAP Spend Connect Live event held in Vienna this year.
SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience, and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in realizing SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.
Winners and Finalists
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise
- Winner: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
- Finalist: PwC
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Midmarket
- Winner: NTT Data
- Finalist: Nitor Partners
- Finalist: Premikati
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Delivery Quality
- Winner: PwC
- Finalist: Accenture
- Finalist: Deloitte
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Customer Success Management
- Winner: IBM
- Finalist: Accenture
- Finalist: NTT Data
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success
- Winner: Stratesys Tecnologias da Informacao
- Finalist: Cordis Solutions Ltd
- Finalist: Thomson Reuters
SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Fieldglass Managed Service Provider
- Winner: Monument Consulting
- Finalist: Allegis Global Solutions
- Finalist: Kelly OCG
Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP at @SAPNews.
Media Contact:
Angelika Merz, +41 58 871-7216, angelika.merz@sap.com, CET
SAP Press Room; press@sap.com
This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.
© 2023 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.