SAP Announces Winners of the SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Awards for 2023

VIENNA — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented six global awards for partner excellence in the Intelligent Spend and Business Network line of business (LoB) during the SAP Spend Connect Live event held in Vienna this year.

SAP Global LoB Partner Excellence Awards are a partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience, and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Awards select finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in realizing SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.

Winners and Finalists

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: PwC

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Midmarket

Winner: NTT Data

Finalist: Nitor Partners

Finalist: Premikati

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Delivery Quality

Winner: PwC

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: Deloitte

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Customer Success Management

Winner: IBM

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: NTT Data

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success

Winner: Stratesys Tecnologias da Informacao

Finalist: Cordis Solutions Ltd

Finalist: Thomson Reuters

SAP Global Intelligent Spend and Business Network Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Fieldglass Managed Service Provider

Winner: Monument Consulting

Finalist: Allegis Global Solutions

Finalist: Kelly OCG

