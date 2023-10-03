LAS VEGAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) presented six global awards for partner excellence in lines of business (LoB) for SAP SuccessFactors solutions at the SuccessConnect event in Las Vegas.

SAP Global Partner Excellence Awards are a partner recognition program focusing on SAP’s strategic business priorities for the following lines of business: SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Customer Experience and Intelligent Spend and Business Network.

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Awards selected finalists and winners for their valuable contributions in helping realize SAP’s vision for cloud growth based on data and key performance indicators.

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Awards 2023: Winners and Finalists

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Large Enterprise

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: EY

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Sales Success – Midmarket

Winner: Veritas Prime

Finalist: EPI-USE

Finalist: HR Path

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Delivery Quality

Winner: Deloitte

Finalist: Accenture

Finalist: EPI-USE

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Customer Success Management

Winner: NTT

Finalist: Deloitte

Finalist: IBM

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2023 for SAP Business Technology Platform Customer Success

Winner: Ingentis

Finalist: Replicon

Finalist: Sodales Solutions

SAP Global SAP SuccessFactors Partner Excellence Award 2023 for Fast Growth

Winner: Grayscale

Finalist: Go1

Finalist: Phenom

