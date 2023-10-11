I’m excited to share that today SAP is announcing several new offerings to help customers maximize the benefits of cloud technology.

RISE with SAP: A complete offering of ERP software, industry practices, and outcome-driven services Learn more

First, the 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition is now available. This is a major milestone for SAP and our customers, making it easier for them to move to the cloud. It delivers enhanced functionality built on a cutting-edge, cloud-based ERP system that is collaborative, intelligent, networked, and sustainable.

Second, we’ve launched a new premium plus package for RISE with SAP, combining AI technology with sustainability and advanced finance solutions to help businesses innovate faster, make more informed decisions, and unlock the value of enterprise data.

Third, to support customers in their move to the cloud, we’ve created a conversion and modernization program for RISE with SAP to bring together tools, expert services, and conversion incentives.

SAP Delivers Latest Release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Private Edition

The 2023 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition not only delivers the full capability scope of SAP ERP Central Component, it brings finance, manufacturing, operations, and suppliers into a single cloud platform with line-of-business applications based on the newest architecture.

Additionally, as part of RISE with SAP, the private edition of SAP S/4HANA Cloud now follows a two-year release cycle with easy-to-consume innovations and enhancements, generally delivered every six months. Maintenance will also increase from five to seven years, giving customers more value for their investment.

SAP Unveils New Premium Plus Package for RISE with SAP

Amid rapid market changes and complex, evolving regulatory requirements, customers in every industry and geography need cloud-based systems and processes. RISE with SAP customers can choose which package best drives business results for them, including a new premium plus package with more tools to power faster, better decisions, and maximize the impact of AI across business processes. The premium plus package will:

Offer more sustainability insights by embedding carbon and other resources into core business processes,calculate and share that data across the value chain, and address rapidly evolving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting standards.

by embedding carbon and other resources into core business processes,calculate and share that data across the value chain, and address rapidly evolving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting standards. Add new AI capabilities for ERP with the help of our recently announced AI copilot Joule. Joule quickly sorts through and contextualizes data from multiple systems to surface smarter insights.

with the help of our recently announced AI copilot Joule. Joule quickly sorts through and contextualizes data from multiple systems to surface smarter insights. Empower finance leaders to make decisions faster with solutions that streamline planning operations, improve forecast accuracy with financial and non-financial business unit data, and enhance invoice management and cash collection processes.

with solutions that streamline planning operations, improve forecast accuracy with financial and non-financial business unit data, and enhance invoice management and cash collection processes. Equip customers to create a networked ERP with a supplier portal that simplifies spend compliance by enabling close collaboration with a broad network of suppliers as well as automating procurement and invoice transactions.

During SAP’s recent Rise into the Future event, we heard from RISE with SAP customer Mahindra & Mahindra. The company is not only moving to the cloud, it is also transforming its business with the power of cloud ERP.

According to Mahindra Chief Information Officer Rucha Nanavati, “Agility is critical to maintain and increase our leadership position amid a dynamic industry landscape. Moving to the cloud improved time to market and enhanced both the customer and employee experience. RISE with SAP also allows us to have quick access to innovations like AI that will help us innovate faster and stay competitive.”

SAP Supports Customers’ Journey to the Cloud

The new conversion and modernization program for RISE with SAP features offerings tailored to each customer’s unique starting point. The program includes:

RISE with SAP adoption framework to plan your conversion and the SAP Signavio Process Insights solution to build your business case.

SAP Customer Evolution kit, a new, free service that offers 1:1 sessions with dedicated SAP experts to evaluate how to best convert to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The kit delivers a personalized and actionable transformation plan within a very short timeframe. Book your “Migrate Now” session today.

Visit the conversion and modernization center to learn more.

To recognize the contribution of on-premise SAP S/4HANA customers, who helped lay the foundation for our modern ERP, SAP will be offering customer-centric conversion support plans that may unlock compelling incentives to help accelerate the move to a modern cloud ERP.

“This year’s events are, yet again, a reminder that companies that can digitally transform the fastest have the highest odds of long-term success,” said Geoff Scott, CEO and chief community champion at Americas’ SAP Users’ Group (ASUG). “SAP’s latest announcements and innovations are in lockstep with digital transformation necessities, giving customers a clear path to achieve more value from their enterprise technology investments in progressively shorter time frames.”

Additionally, we are working on a new service that provides expert help for RISE with SAP customers to support their upgrade to a current release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The service is planned to help customers upgrade by reducing technical hurdles and streamlining business processes, making sure their systems are best set up to run in a cloud-optimized model.

It’s clear that now is the time to move to the cloud and we are excited to be your trusted partner on this journey!

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.