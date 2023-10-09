SAP S/4HANA Cloud Is a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises has been released and I’m excited to share that SAP has been recognized as a Leader for the second year in a row.

This is all thanks to our completeness of vision and ability to execute in the cloud ERP market for product-centric enterprises. As those enterprises transition mission-critical ERP processes to the cloud, they are looking to recognized vendors to help them realize business value.

According to Gartner, “Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how ERP product-centric systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute their vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market and are growing their revenue and market share. In the cloud ERP suite market, Leaders show a consistent ability to win deals with organizations of different sizes. They have a good depth of functionality across all areas of operational and administrative ERP. They have proof of multiple, successful deployments by customers. Their systems integrator partners frequently use their offerings to support business transformation initiatives.”

We’re honored to be recognized in this space. We believe it reflects our relentless focus on helping product-centric manufacturing companies solve their most pressing challenges.

Tapping into the AI Revolution

In today’s shift to Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology are accelerating business change. And generative AI is a particularly potent force, revolutionizing the way companies run — increasing productivity of employees, optimizing business decisions, and delivering relevant customer experiences.

SAP customers recognize the potential; most are jumping to get started. Yet the technology brings challenges too, especially around bias, ethics, and data privacy. And companies must navigate the change amid economic uncertainty and constrained IT budgets. To ensure success, leaders must carefully prioritize their AI use cases.

As an example, look at the way Smart Press Shop, a joint venture of Porsche and Schuler that is using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, and SAP Digital Manufacturing to support intelligent automotive manufacturing. By shifting to 100% cloud-first, Smart Press Shop was able to introduce AI-powered innovations like automated checks for component defects.

Driving up Efficiency with Automation

Data-driven automation continues to be embedded across enterprise IT, processes, and value streams, enabling operations that are autonomous and accelerating business innovations. For example, automatically scanning invoices, using IoT sensors and RFID technology for real-time inventory information, and leveraging real-time machine performance information for preventative equipment maintenance, will enable companies to accelerate business innovations.

Automation brings a multitude of benefits that can significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and drive overall business growth. By automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks, organizations free up their workforce to focus on more strategic, creative, and value-added activities. This not only increases employee satisfaction but also improves productivity and accuracy, leading to higher-quality outputs. Additionally, automation enables businesses to scale their operations rapidly and respond to market changes more effectively, thereby staying competitive in a fast-paced world.

Consider how Komax, a Swiss technology company has automated its key processes and consolidated a complex network of legacy systems by switching to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. It means the company now operates on stable, reliable, and innovative cloud ERP software. And it can more easily drive process standardization and simplification to maintain its position as an industry leader and pursue new business growth — including quickly integrating new acquisitions.

Boosting Supply Chain Resilience

Supply chain disruptions continue to impact many markets. If it is not the war in Ukraine and its effect on energy markets, it is threats and tensions in China impacting semiconductor supply chains, and the increasing climate change impacts, and also the economic effects of inflation and interest rates. It all adds up to complexity and challenges in managing a predictable and consistent supply chain.

The result is that resilience remains the priority. Finding a better balance of global, regional, and local solutions means shortening supply chains where possible and diversifying to reduce risk. New approaches for boosting resilience, such as multisource orchestration and multi-scenario adaptation, are increasingly important. Better visibility, agility, and greater automation are also critical.

Cloud ERP is central to this. Bathroom specialist RIHO unified business processes and visibility by standardizing on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, which means it benefits from a more complete picture of inventory to optimize manufacturing operations, as well as greater consistency across product data and pricing.

Proudly Leading the Way

I believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises is a testament to our unwavering commitment to helping companies address these core challenges.

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, we are enabling companies to not only standardize and simplify but also innovate and grow. It’s a journey we are proud to be on with our customers, and we look forward to helping their businesses thrive in the cloud.

Eric van Rossum is chief marketing and solutions officer for SAP Cloud ERP.

