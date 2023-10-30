Every day, more companies are choosing SAP to guide them into the future.

In the third quarter of 2023 alone, our customers spanned all shapes, sizes, and industries – including consumer products, biotechnology, and the public sector – and proved how much momentum is behind the cloud revolution.

Whether simplifying business operations, adopting innovative solutions, or leading broader cloud transformations, it’s clear that today’s top enterprises see SAP as a premier partner in driving positive outcomes and lasting change. This is, in no small part, because the future of technology – which includes things like generative artificial intelligence (AI) – is all about data. And SAP knows data.

We have the right cloud ERP for you Explore SAP solutions

We are powering today’s – and tomorrow’s – leading businesses with offerings like GROW with SAP, our public cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) offering for midsize companies; SAP Datasphere, a comprehensive solution built to help unleash the power of business data; SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), a foundation for continued innovation; and much more.

From net-new growth companies embracing GROW with SAP to large municipalities going live on RISE with SAP, thousands of organizations continue to turn to SAP to help power their digital transformations. Some organizations that kicked off their digital transformations this quarter include:

Northstar Clean Technologies , a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles, selected GROW with SAP. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar Clean Technologies expects that SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition will help streamline its current business processes, as well as serve as a foundational ERP that can support its growth and scale with it.

, a Canadian-based clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles, selected GROW with SAP. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar Clean Technologies expects that SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition will help streamline its current business processes, as well as serve as a foundational ERP that can support its growth and scale with it. Leanin’ Tree , which ships more than 20 million greeting cards per year featuring original artwork by independent artists from around the world, selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition and SAP Datasphere, among other solutions. Through GROW with SAP, Leanin’ Tree will be migrating from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and is aiming to fully transform and optimize its financial processes while adopting an “out-of-the-box” approach that incorporates SAP best practices.

, which ships more than 20 million greeting cards per year featuring original artwork by independent artists from around the world, selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition and SAP Datasphere, among other solutions. Through GROW with SAP, Leanin’ Tree will be migrating from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and is aiming to fully transform and optimize its financial processes while adopting an “out-of-the-box” approach that incorporates SAP best practices. PureTech Scientific , which was formerly Chemours Glycolic Acid Division and is a global leader in organic synthesis of ultra-high purity alpha hydroxy acids for the life sciences and specialty chemical industries, selected GROW with SAP, among other SAP solutions. Through SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, PureTech Scientific is aiming to adopt a cloud ERP that can not only meet the requirements of today, but of the future. GROW with SAP enables PureTech Scientific to have a solution that is ready-to-run while also offering scalability, the delivery of continuous innovation, and support of PureTech Scientific’s growth ambitions.

, which was formerly Chemours Glycolic Acid Division and is a global leader in organic synthesis of ultra-high purity alpha hydroxy acids for the life sciences and specialty chemical industries, selected GROW with SAP, among other SAP solutions. Through SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition, PureTech Scientific is aiming to adopt a cloud ERP that can not only meet the requirements of today, but of the future. GROW with SAP enables PureTech Scientific to have a solution that is ready-to-run while also offering scalability, the delivery of continuous innovation, and support of PureTech Scientific’s growth ambitions. Phoenix Global , a provider of steel mill services to steel producers worldwide, selected GROW with SAP. By adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition through GROW with SAP, Phoenix Global is aiming to get a ready-to-run cloud ERP that can deliver the latest best practices and continuous innovation. Through SAP, Phoenix Global is aiming to accelerate its digital transformation and further improve its operational processes.

, a provider of steel mill services to steel producers worldwide, selected GROW with SAP. By adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition through GROW with SAP, Phoenix Global is aiming to get a ready-to-run cloud ERP that can deliver the latest best practices and continuous innovation. Through SAP, Phoenix Global is aiming to accelerate its digital transformation and further improve its operational processes. Graybar, a leading North American distributor of electrical, communications, data networking, and industrial products, selected RISE with SAP. By using SAP, Graybar expects to simplify its processes, improve its efficiency, and enhance its customer service capabilities.

We’re also seeing many customers harness the power of their data with solutions like SAP Datasphere and SAP Sustainability Control Tower, which can create reliable and authentic sustainability data. Some customers that chose other SAP solutions in Q3 include:

Adobe , a global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions, will be leveraging SAP Datasphere and SAP HANA Cloud within SAP Business Technology Platform to help optimize its data strategy while also improving efficiency and business value by reducing complexity and cost.

, a global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions, will be leveraging SAP Datasphere and SAP HANA Cloud within SAP Business Technology Platform to help optimize its data strategy while also improving efficiency and business value by reducing complexity and cost. Fluence Energy, which is a global market leader in energy storage solutions and services and optimization software for renewables and storage, selected the RISE with SAP solution and SAP Sustainability Control Tower, among other solutions. By using SAP, Fluence Energy is aiming to scale faster, gain better visibility into its supply chain, and improve overall efficiency.

And it’s not just customers starting their journey with SAP: Q3 also saw a number of organizations go live on their SAP solutions, an incredible step towards realizing value from their transformation. Some examples include:

The City of Vancouver , located in British Columbia, Canada, went live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition via RISE with SAP. By using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the City of Vancouver expects to be able to adopt innovation quicker, in addition to simplifying its digital landscape and improving overall efficiency.

, located in British Columbia, Canada, went live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition via RISE with SAP. By using SAP S/4HANA Cloud, the City of Vancouver expects to be able to adopt innovation quicker, in addition to simplifying its digital landscape and improving overall efficiency. Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people, went live on SAP Ariba solutions, including SAP Business Network. In addition to creating a globally connected platform that allows its suppliers and buyers to collaborate, SAP Ariba solutions are helping Gilead Sciences streamline its global procurement process.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, and we’re not done yet. We’re continuing to invest in the innovations that will deliver growth, value, and success to our customers around the world – and that will continue to support our customers’ transformations here in North America.

Lloyd Adams is president of SAP North America.