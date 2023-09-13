In March of this year, SAP launched its new public cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) offering, GROW with SAP, designed to help midsize companies move to the cloud – and realize profound business value – more quickly than ever before. GROW with SAP represents not only our belief in the public cloud future but the commitment we have to our fastest-growing customers. Our success only exists alongside theirs.

Every day we’re seeing more organizations embrace public cloud ERP, thanks to the ready-made, out-of-the-box opportunity that it provides – one that allows them to continue to focus on what they do best. Our built-in industry best practices help ensure this is true across industries and, as a result, midsize companies – those who will truly drive the world’s future growth and innovation – are joining forces with SAP and accelerating their futures.

GROW with SAP is built to help these companies rapidly rise in stature and to scale as they do – without increasing costs and without increasing complexity. 2023 has so far served as a sharp vindication of this public cloud offering, as we’ve seen a number of notable customers come on board, including the following:

The Brenda Strafford Foundation (BSF) , which has more than 45 years of experience serving seniors and those in need across Canada and abroad, selected GROW with SAP to take full advantage of cloud ERP and meet its current and future ambitions, which will help it deliver the right levels of care and services to optimize well-being and enrich lives 365 days a year.

Cangshan Cutlery, which creates kitchen knives with premier materials crafted by expert blacksmiths, selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition to serve as its foundational ERP system. Through the GROW with SAP solution, Cangshan Cutlery expects to have a solution that can easily scale to meet its anticipated growth as well as further improve the overall efficiency of the organization.

The Greater Austin Merchants Cooperative Association (GAMA), a cooperative trade association in the convenience, gas, and wholesale industry, selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition to support its business transformation effort and help future-proof the organization.

, a cooperative trade association in the convenience, gas, and wholesale industry, selected SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition to support its business transformation effort and help future-proof the organization. Onyx Renewable Partners, an established provider and owner of clean energy solutions nationwide for commercial and industrial businesses, selected GROW with SAP to support its ambitious growth efforts and help the company scale and innovate as it works with its customers to turn today’s clean energy reality to tomorrow’s possibilities.

Shinhwa Auto , a global automotive parts manufacturer focused on expanding and accelerating its production capabilities in North America, embraced GROW with SAP to drive growth and success in a streamlined, standardized way. Its systems are now compatible with its larger growth and expansion goals.

Sunny Sky Products, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of top-quality dispensed beverage products to meet the needs of its global customers, selected GROW with SAP to support the organization's aim of delivering quick and tangible results, streamline its processes, and support its goal of adopting a solution that could scale with the organization and meet its growth ambitions.

These organizations join many others that are already live on SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition and benefiting from its standard processes, latest industry best practices, and continuous innovation, like GM subsidiary Bright Drop.

This is just the beginning. You know where your business is today, but where do you want it to be tomorrow? GROW with SAP can help midsize businesses discover what’s possible.

Lori Rosano is senior vice president and managing director of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition at SAP North America.