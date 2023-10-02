SAP S/4HANA Cloud Wins 2023 Top Rated Award for ERP from TrustRadius

We are thrilled to announce that SAP S/4HANA Cloud has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Top Rated award for ERP by TrustRadius, a leading independent research and review organization.

This new award for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, building upon the three “Best Of” TrustRadius awards announced earlier this year, is based on unbiased customer reviews and feedback. It recognizes SAP’s commitment to delivering innovative, best-in-class solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital and dynamic business environment.

The Top Rated Award

The organization’s 2023 Top Rated awards help distinguish products that have received excellent marks for customer satisfaction. Award criteria are based on reviews within the last 10 months, product ratings, and product relevancy.

“SAP S/4HANA Cloud has won a Top Rated award in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),” said Megan Headley, VP of research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from customers. Reviewers agree that SAP S/4HANA Cloud enables smooth data exchange and collaboration between various systems, which allows for smoother business administration.”

The 2023 Top Rated award for ERP from TrustRadius is a testament to the positive feedback and satisfaction expressed by SAP S/4HANA Cloud users. This prestigious recognition highlights our commitment to excellence and our ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses across the globe.

A Heartfelt Thank You

Thank you to our teams of more than 20,000 customers and our ever-growing community of SAP and global partner experts! Together the team has focused on bringing next-generation ERP to the world. We dedicate this award to you! We are deeply humbled by this recognition and will continue in our mission of delivering intelligent enterprise resource planning that helps accelerate your digital journey to the cloud.

Here are a couple of reviews from our users:

“Using SAP S/4HANA Cloud as our leading ERP, it is an innovative and customizable solution that encompasses our business needs across various systems and has proven to be a reliable ERP system for cross-functional groups. We have barely scratched the surface. There are endless possibilities and a plethora of functions and features that we are excited to check out.” Verified User, director in Finance and Accounting, Banking Company

“Product features are the most promising factor that helped me to choose this software above others that are available in the current market. I also considered SAPʼs reputation in the current market as well. [SAP S/4HANA Cloud] contains so many features that I have already defined, where I use this software for its purpose. [SAP S/4HANA Cloud] is very fast and has so many built-in features.” Verified User, team lead, Computer Software Company

Accelerating the Path to Intelligence-Enabled ERP for the Next Generation

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud, we help our customers stay at the helm of their business transformation. We know that the right choice of a sustainable, resilient, and agile cloud ERP can unleash valuable business outcomes in the most efficient way possible, delivering real value and meaningful change.

We have the right cloud ERP for you Learn more

“Receiving the 2023 Top Rated award for ERP from TrustRadius reaffirms SAP’s commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that help businesses thrive in the digital age,” said Eric van Rossum, chief marketing and solutions officer for Cloud ERP at SAP. “SAP S/4HANA Cloud’s recognition is a testament to our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and providing organizations with the tools they need to drive growth and stay ahead of the competition. We remain committed to empowering businesses worldwide with intelligent ERP solutions that unleash their full potential.”

Customer Success Stories

Countless organizations have already embraced SAP S/4HANA Cloud and have achieved remarkable success. From accelerating digital transformations to optimizing supply chain management, our customers have witnessed tangible improvements across their operations. Companies like Nestlé, Maire, and Versuni have embraced SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Find out about their experiences and explore more customer success stories here.

Learn more about how SAP S/4HANA Cloud can help your company accelerate its journey to the cloud at sap.com/erp.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.