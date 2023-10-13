Tata Projects Accelerates Its Future-Ready Pace with Cloud Solutions from SAP

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Tata Projects Limited – one of the fastest growing technology, engineering, procurement and construction companies in India – is accelerating its business transformation journey by leveraging the RISE with SAP solution and surrounding cloud solutions.

Choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud, through RISE with SAP, Tata Projects now will have access to SAP’s latest cloud innovations in augmented analytics and intelligence to modernize its IT landscape. Having a unified technology platform will empower Tata Projects to simplify complex data sources across the organization while providing a single source of truth for its teams.

“Embracing the cloud is no longer a technological choice, but a strategic imperative,” said Vinayak Pai, CEO and managing director, Tata Projects. “Cloud solutions from SAP will not just help us transform digitally but also empower our teams to innovate, accelerate project lifecycles, drive efficiency and infuse agility across the board.”

With several marquee infrastructure and industrial projects under way, Tata Projects is creating a road map for its mission to deliver predictable and sustainable projects through innovation and technology.

“I’m delighted to continue working with Tata Projects to help them harness the innovative power of the cloud through RISE with SAP,” said Scott Russell, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and lead of Customer Success. “With the power of SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition, Tata Projects will be able to collaborate even more easily across their operations. We’re excited to support Tata Projects’ success with SAP.”

Media Contacts:

Chaya Arora, +91 99 8759 0976, chaya.arora@sap.com, IST

Lesa Plingen, +49 622 776 9000, lesa.plingen@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

