WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has completed the acquisition of LeanIX.

LeanIX is a market leader for enterprise architecture management (EAM), driving the modernization of IT landscapes and continuous business transformation. Its software-as-a-service solutions enables organizations to visualize, assess and manage the transition towards their target IT architecture.

With the acquisition, SAP is building a comprehensive transformation suite to help customers navigate change more easily and permanently improve their business processes. The combined offering will provide a comprehensive foundation for AI-enabled transformation.

