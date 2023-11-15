In recent KuppingerCole Analysts reports, SAP secured a leadership position in access governance, notably in the categories of “Access Control Tools for SAP Environments” and “Access Control Tools for Multi-Vendor Line of Business (LoB) Environments.”

The reports offer a comprehensive overview of the access control tools market, focusing not only on SAP-centric environments but also encompassing applications from multiple vendors. Emphasis is placed on environments involving SAP S/4HANA, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and other SAP cloud applications as well as the imperative to support various line of business applications.

Analysts delve into market segments, vendors, product functionalities, relative market share, and innovative approaches to bolstering security in these business application environments. This includes measures such as access restriction, control of break-glass access, and related capabilities.

Key Factors Underscoring SAP’s Access Governance Leadership

Comprehensive Solution Portfolio

SAP delivers a suite of access governance solutions tailored for diverse business application environments. This comprehensive portfolio can address a wide spectrum of functionalities, helping to provide organizations with versatile tools for diverse access management needs.

Scalability and Adaptability

Designed to seamlessly scale across different environments, SAP’s access governance solutions can adapt to varying business requirements. This scalability helps ensure organizations can deploy and customize these tools to their unique business application landscapes.

Vendor-Neutral

SAP’s acknowledgment as a leader comes from KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports, known for its vendor-neutral and comprehensive assessments. Recognition in these reports underscores SAP’s leadership based on merit and performance rather than bias towards a specific vendor.

Effective Access Governance

SAP’s access governance solutions excel in providing robust access controls capabilities, including features such as role management, identity lifecycle management, and compliance reporting. This helps contribute to effective governance over user access within business application environments.

Interoperability across SAP Solution Environments

SAP’s access control tools demonstrate high interoperability within SAP solution environments. This seamless integration helps ensure organizations leveraging various SAP solutions can achieve a unified and consistent approach to access control.

Continuous Innovation and Adaptation

SAP’s commitment to innovation is evident in its access governance solutions. The leadership recognition by KuppingerCole suggests that SAP not only meets current industry standards but also continues to innovate, adapting its solutions to address emerging challenges and evolving security landscapes.

Proven Track Record

The dual recognition in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass reports emphasizes SAP’s excellence in the access governance space, underpinned by a comprehensive solution portfolio, scalability, vendor-neutral assessment, effective access controls, interoperability, continuous innovation, and a proven track record in delivering value to businesses across various application environments.

SAP’s leadership position is likely reinforced by a history of supporting deliveries of successful access governance implementations, with positive outcomes for organizations using these solutions across various application environments. Demonstrated effectiveness and positive user experiences contribute to SAP’s standing as a leader in this space.

Learn more about identity and access governance solutions from SAP.

