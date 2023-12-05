Today, SAP is excited to share that SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll natively supports 50 locales across the globe, with the addition of Greece as part of our second half release. SAP is the only vendor to support cloud payroll for this many locales, helping organizations that operate across multiple countries manage their payroll on one system.

Each year we deliver over 800 legal changes to meet the needs of our global customers. Local compliance and staying on top of legal changes is a huge challenge in running a business, but we continue to invest heavily in payroll.

Pay employees accurately and on time with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll Learn more

Additionally, with the power of our ecosystem, our partners can release their own local versions as part of our partner localization process, extending our reach even further. We also have over two dozen partners globally offering services to give our customers choice and flexibility.

“With 50 native calc engines and many more through partners, SAP remains the team to beat in the HR tech multi-country payroll race,” said Pete A. Tiliakos, principal analyst and managing partner at 3Sixty Insights. “Paired with its heritage and experience supporting payroll for the largest enterprises globally, SAP is positioned well amongst multinational HCM buyers seeking highly localized solutions.”

Organizations of all sizes – including many over 100,000 employees – industries, and regions use SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll to help manage payroll efficiently, compliantly, and accurately while providing their employees with a great payroll experience. Here are a few examples where our customers are seeing value:

GROWMARK Inc., which supports farming businesses across the U.S. and Canada, is able to run payroll remotely to support both its own workforce of 3,600 people as well as an additional 4,200 employees at its member companies.

Emirates Fast Food Company LLC, based in the UAE, can complete month-end closing processes 33% faster than before and can process HR requests, such as time-off, 40 times faster.

Taylor’s Education Group, a private education group based in Malaysia, has been able to achieve 100% payroll accuracy because of data flowing between systems, along with 35% faster payroll processing time.

Yanolja, South Korea’s biggest global leisure booking platform, has been able to automate employee payments by using SAP SuccessFactors Compensation with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll.

Additional organizations seeing value using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll include Swagelok Company, Teleflex, Colsubsidio, and many more.

Along with the localization of Greece in the 2H 2023 release, additional innovations include being able to view a pay statement directly within Microsoft Teams, enhanced retro visibility for payroll administrators, and a home page engagement card for employees in the U.S.

Read more details on the 2H 2023 release and view a full list of localizations supported by SAP.

Amy Wilson is senior vice president of Products & Design at SAP SuccessFactors.