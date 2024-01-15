With the first Grand Slam of the tennis season kicking off in Melbourne this week, SAP is pleased to announce a new partnership with rising star Leylah Fernandez.

It’s not every day that we have the opportunity to collaborate with an emerging talent who embodies our values of excellence, determination, and social impact. Today, we are proud to welcome Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian tennis player, to the SAP family as our newest brand ambassador.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 31: Leylah Fernandez of Team Canada plays a backhand in their Group B match against Daniela Seguel of Team Chile during the 2024 United Cup at Ken Rosewall Arena on December 31, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

As part of our longstanding partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), SAP has invested in the promotion and advancement of women’s tennis for over a decade. Together with Fernandez, we will take our collaboration to new heights as we set out to inspire the next generation of athletes and young girls worldwide.

Who Is SAP’s New Brand Ambassador?

Growing up in Montreal, Canada, Fernandez’s passion for sports was ignited at an early age and continues now in her pursuit to become a top player in the WTA. At just 21 years old, Fernandez has already proven herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of tennis. Her journey to the 2021 US Open Tennis Championships demonstrated her skill, determination, and resilience. As an unseeded player, she captivated the world with a remarkable run to the finals. Despite finishing as the runner-up, her performance garnered widespread acclaim among tennis fans and media, unveiling her status as one of the premier players on the WTA tour.

“I am honored to join forces with SAP, a company that shares my passion for excellence and creating social impact worldwide,” Fernandez shared. “I am excited to work with a company that has supported the WTA for over a decade and continues to invest in the promotion and advancement of women’s tennis. Together with SAP, I hope to inspire the next generation of athletes and young girls around the world.”

Beyond the Court

Fernandez’s match style is best described as fiercely competitive and highly engaged. But her impact reaches far beyond the tennis court. Fluent in English, French, and Spanish, Fernandez is a student at Indiana University East, a school that partners with the WTA to help players balance professional play while pursuing an education – a testament to her commitment to personal growth and development.

Driven by her passion for education and sports, Fernandez’s dedication to transforming lives is the driving force behind the Leylah Annie and Family Foundation, a non-profit organization on a mission to make a more impactful world. The foundation’s mission is “Let’s Make A More Impactful World,” and her objective is to broaden access to education and sports opportunities for those in need. In partnership with various organizations, Fernandez aims to provide scholarships and sports grants to individuals who display a drive for greatness but lack the necessary resources.

What’s Next?

Both on the court and off, Fernandez innately represents what SAP stands for: bringing out your best in every aspect of life. With 2024 poised to be a stellar year for Fernandez, we are thrilled to have a player represent the SAP brand and amplify our collaboration with the world’s largest female sports league.

Join us in cheering on Leylah Fernandez as she represents Team Canada at the 2024 Olympics and takes on top-ranked players on the WTA tour.