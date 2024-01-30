WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a comprehensive set of resources, services, and financial incentives to help every customer move to the cloud and maintain the pace and level of innovation that cloud enables.

RISE with SAP: A complete offering to empower you to thrive in the cloud Learn more

The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program addresses two primary issues businesses face when moving to the cloud – scope and cost. It gives leaders confidence to take even the most complex ERP systems to the cloud by helping to eliminate custom code, data silos and process complexity.

“Every company needs a cloud-first business strategy,” said Eric van Rossum, chief marketing officer for cloud ERP, SAP. “It’s more important than ever for customers to start their migration and modernization journey, so they can harness the potential of the latest cloud innovations, including AI and sustainability solutions.”

The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program helps customers become and remain innovation-ready to benefit from ongoing updates and new innovations. Once customers are operating in the cloud, SAP takes the burden of management to build reliability, strengthen security and compliance and unlock the power of business data. Regardless of whether businesses today run on SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) or SAP S/4HANA, the program’s self-guided digital experience and assisted services offer a path from preparation through go-live. The program also introduces a set of new services and incentives to help customers in their move to the RISE with SAP solution.

“With the current announcement, SAP is making it clear that it is aware of the complexity of the challenges that customers face when transitioning to the cloud. At the same time, their previous investments in existing systems are being recognized,” explained Christine Grimm from the DSAG Executive Board. “By expanding the RISE with SAP offering to include financial incentives and support, SAP is reaffirming its promise to actively support customers on their journey to the cloud and thus make the transition easier. At DSAG, we appreciate this initiative and the willingness shown by SAP. The aim must be to further improve and expand this offering in collaboration with SAP in order to take into account the complex requirements and challenges of our members who are deciding in favor of a transformation process to the cloud. In doing so, we want to ensure that they benefit fully from the extended possibilities and innovations of the RISE with SAP offering.”

Offsetting Migration and Transformation Costs with Incentives

To recognize the investment made by SAP customers and to help offset the cost of migration and transformation, SAP is announcing a limited-time offer that may reduce the cost of migration up to 50% and shorten the time to value. Through the end of 2024, when moving to the RISE with SAP or GROW with SAP solution, SAP S/4HANA and SAP ECC customers will have access to credits that can be applied to offset the cost of maintenance, cloud services or cloud subscription. This incentive will include SAP S/4HANA Cloud and line-of-business solutions such as supply chain, human resources, spend management, CRM, business transformation tools and the business technology platform for extensibility.

RISE with SAP Methodology Provides Consistency and Quality

To drive predictable timelines for projects, all implementations – both through SAP and our partner ecosystem – will follow the RISE with SAP Methodology. It will provide project progress transparency, with key milestone checks. It is supported by SAP services and specialists who confirm the methodology is applied from discovery through go-live to get customers innovation ready. SAP is training and validating partners to use the RISE with SAP Methodology and will collaborate closely with these partners to provide consistency and quality.

Introducing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service

For customers who need more time to complete their full migration, we are introducing the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper service. It is designed for customers using RISE with SAP that enter customer-specific maintenance for older releases of SAP S/4HANA. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Safekeeper, customers may get their systems ready to upgrade to the latest version of SAP S/4HANA. It includes upgrade services and infrastructure optimization while providing business continuity for the customers’ current system with updates and patches for two more years.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP at @SAPNews.

Get the highlights from the SAP News Center delivered to your inbox weekly Subscribe now

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 26 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Julie Schneider, +1 (818) 918-1751, julie.schneider@sap.com, PT

Martin Gwisdalla, +49 622.776.7275, martin.gwisdalla@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.