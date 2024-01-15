Over the past decades, SAP has been continuously evolving and advancing in the ERP market with remarkable releases of flagship products. We are truly grateful that our valued customers and partners have been on this transformative journey with us.

We’ve Come a Long Way Together

As we deeply value your continuous success, it’s crucial to acknowledge that those currently operating on SAP ERP 6.0 will soon face the imminent end of mainstream maintenance provided by SAP. This is scheduled to take place in 2025, 2027, and 2030, depending on your SAP enhancement package. Without proactive measures following the end of mainstream maintenance, your ERP solution will not receive any further legal updates or support packages. Additionally, mission-critical support and service-level agreements for your ERP solution will be impacted.

This is a pivotal moment, and you must start thinking about the trajectory of your ERP system. However, you do not need to worry about getting lost in the various options that lie upfront – SAP is here to empower you with adequate information and tailor-made business cases. We can help you make the decision and choose the path that suits you the best to support your future innovation and success.

Explore the Future Path of Your ERP with SAP

As your trusted advisor on this evolution journey, we are pleased to present several paths for you to explore further:

If you currently have no SAP enhancement package or SAP enhancement packages 1-5, you could extend your mainstream maintenance to 2027 by upgrading to SAP enhancement packages 6-8, which typically takes several months to complete. Please note that this path would still require a shift to SAP S/4HANA by 2027 or 2030.

You might continue with your current system, venturing into customer-specific maintenance. However, this path will lead to limited support and potential costs associated with addressing new issues.

You could initiate a migration to SAP S/4HANA with various transitioning paths available for you to choose, empowering you to: Streamline your system by discarding unnecessary custom code, extensions, and workarounds. Boost productivity through more straightforward processes and a more intuitive user interface. Enhance user acceptance with easy-to-access help and content solutions exactly when they are needed.

Our top recommendation for you is to adopt RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition to be able to enjoy multiple benefits of the latest innovation of SAP. This option can encompass all the advantages mentioned in the third option and also allows you to innovate using your data to solve business challenges with the use of generative AI.

Embracing RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition can offer a multitude of benefits. Join the ranks of numerous companies across diverse sizes and industries by initiating your cloud transition today to help enhance the agility and resilience of your business.

Take inspiration from B-ON’s success story, backed by SAP support. In just four months, it seamlessly migrated to its new ERP and CRM platform, resulting in an impressive 200% increase in production capacity and 100% financial visibility across subsidiary operations.

As another example, after using SAP ERP Central Component 6.0 system for nearly two decades, Shanghai Clyde Bergemann Machinery encountered challenges such as operation complexity and high maintenance costs. Opting for RISE with SAP allowed SCB to improve its financial operations, with an 85% reduction in financial closing time and a 50% decrease in IT expenses.

Discover the transformative power of RISE with SAP through our customers’ success stories, showcasing enhanced efficiency and innovation and paving the way for your own seamless transition.

Navigate to the Future

The SAP Customer Evolution team is here to support you in your future transformation, helping you define and realize the next steps of your business and IT evolution so you can be well prepared for the upcoming opportunities. Enhance your digital transformation journey with the SAP Customer Evolution kit – a cost-free, quick, and efficient engagement model. Elevate your transition to the cloud through personalized, one-on-one sessions with dedicated SAP experts, leveraging powerful tools like SAP Readiness Check and Process Discovery.

Thomas Bamberger is president of SAP Customer Evolution.