WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Hunkemöller International B.V., Europe’s fastest-growing lingerie brand, has moved to the cloud, leveraging the RISE with SAP solution to offer customers personalized experiences and to keep up with strong demand.

With more than 850 retail stores and 15 online stores across 23 countries, Hunkemöller needed a technology infrastructure that could scale and keep up with the brand’s growth. Moving from an on-premise system to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition solution with Google Cloud marks the first milestone in Hunkemöller’s digital transformation journey to become a data-driven company.

Hunkemöller has an omnichannel sales strategy, selling through its own shops and through wholesale and international franchises. Strong wholesale activities were one of the reasons the company looked to move to the cloud. Hunkemöller wanted a technology infrastructure that could offer flexibility, personalized insights into customers’ shopping behaviors and innovation to position itself for further growth.

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Hunkemöller is eyeing its next step in its digital transformation journey as it embarks on the implementation of the SAP S/4HANA solution for fashion and vertical business, a version of SAP S/4HANA optimized for the fashion industry. The solution will allow the company to manage its business, from design to wholesale and retail, all on one platform. This will enable Hunkemöller to deliver collections faster on its channels, optimize inventory and cost as well as increase margins.

“About 75% of our customers are already a member of Hunkemöller,” said Gordon Smit, global IT director, Hunkemöller. “How great would it be if we could offer them an even more personalized experience, for example, by predicting when a customer wants to make a repeat purchase and being able to send the right offer at the right time? Thanks to our current efforts with RISE with SAP, we are ready for that next phase. This is going to be a game changer for our customer experience.”

Achim Schneider, global head of industry business unit retail and wholesale distribution, SAP, said: “Having worked closely over the past few months and migrating from on-premise to cloud in 48 hours is testament to the strong collaboration that our teams have had. With RISE with SAP now implemented, Hunkemöller is ready to continue building on the strong growth momentum they’ve had, and I’m excited to see them setting new standards in the lingerie market.”

