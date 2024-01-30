BERKELEY, Calif. — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it will collaborate with the Sky Computing Lab at the University of California (UC), Berkeley to support the university’s cutting-edge research on interconnected cloud technology in the context of artificial intelligence (AI).

UC Berkeley’s insights will help accelerate SAP’s AI strategy aiming to build hundreds of applications.

“There’s no technology advancing faster than AI,” SAP Chief AI Officer Philipp Herzig said. “While the progress on foundation models is impressive, there is a lot to learn and shape on the AI stack on top, in particular for designing and scaling distributed cloud applications in multi-cloud environments or to build AI agents in combination with large language models. The Sky Computing Lab at UC Berkeley conducts very relevant research in this field, and the frameworks that are being built look very promising.”

Generative AI is a transformative force that is changing how people work, communicate and learn. As AI applications become increasingly sophisticated, efficient handling of large workloads becomes critical.

UC Berkeley’s research activities focus on enabling users to run large language model applications and general AI workloads seamlessly on any cloud, substantially reducing cloud costs, tapping into best-in-class hardware on different clouds and enjoying higher resource availability, according to Ion Stoica, director of the Sky Computing Lab at UC Berkeley.

The interconnection of clouds aims to create a distributed network, giving users access to a vast pool of computing power. This agility is crucial for dynamically allocating and scaling computational capabilities based on specific AI task requirements, ensuring optimal efficiency and cost-effectiveness for users. As the computational demands of AI continue to evolve, this approach ensures not only the scalability and efficiency of AI tasks but also lays the groundwork for an innovative and interoperable future in artificial intelligence.

Through this collaboration with the Sky Computing Lab at UC Berkeley, SAP aims to advance knowledge in artificial intelligence. Besides AI-specific expertise, SAP will support graduate students through scholarships and internships.

