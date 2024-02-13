SAP Accelerates Seagate Technology’s Digital Evolution with SAP S/4HANA

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the successful launch of SAP S/4HANA and the SAP BW/4HANA solution at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage solutions.

It will modernize the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and benefit nearly 30,000 global employees through integrating advanced functionalities, such as enabling global manufacturing, supply chain and finance business processes. This achievement signifies the third crucial phase in Seagate’s digital transformation journey, complementing SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain and SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

Seagate embarked on this transformative path in 2021, transitioning from its legacy systems to embrace SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain.

“We chose SAP solutions for our integrated ERP landscape because its strategy closely aligns with our own: to implement a foundational platform on which the business can scale and grow,” said Grace Liu, senior vice president and chief information officer at Seagate.

Seagate’s leadership recognized the limitations of its existing ERP, prompting the need for an integrated platform to keep pace with evolving business models. SAP solutions address these challenges, offering an integrated ERP landscape with centralized business rules and roles. The implementation aims to enable unified global reporting, overcoming hurdles posed by diverse data repositories and laying the foundation for scalable growth while minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO).

The go-live phase was executed efficiently, without operational disruptions, reflecting SAP’s commitment to a smooth transition. Seagate’s reliance solely on the SAP Value Assurance program underscored the efficiency of collaboration, while the use of cloud application services for pre-go-live testing ensured a robust launch.

Seagate’s move to SAP S/4HANA will provide the company with significant improvements in supply chain management, manufacturing execution, and even ongoing transformation. This recent go-live highlights the transformative power of SAP’s innovative solutions and strategic guidance in driving digital transformation for its customers.

