WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that SAP Chief Investor Relations Officer Anthony Coletta will leave the company to pursue a new opportunity outside of SAP. SAP is in the process of finding a successor. To ensure a smooth transition, Coletta will remain in his current role until the end of June 2024.

“Under Anthony’s leadership, SAP Investor Relations has strengthened its role as a reliable partner to the financial community. He further enhanced the trusted relationships with our investors that his successor will be able to build on,” said Dominik Asam, member of the Executive Board and CFO of SAP SE. “We are grateful for Anthony’s contributions and wish him well for his next steps.”

Coletta joined SAP in 2006. Prior to taking over the role as chief investor relations officer, he served as CFO of SAP North America, chief controlling officer of Global Sales in the Global Customer Operations team and in several other leading roles in the Americas region. Before joining SAP, Coletta held various leadership positions in finance and strategy, including at Siemens and ThyssenKrupp. Coletta holds master’s degrees in economics and applied foreign languages from Sorbonne University in Paris and has extensive international professional experience, including in Europe, Latin America and the United States.

