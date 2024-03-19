SAP Concur Enriches Travel and Expense Experiences with Generative AI at SAP Concur Fusion 2024

LAS VEGAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new product and partnership milestones that reimagine travel and expense management experiences and offer new capabilities powered by generative AI.

These announcements were made at SAP Concur Fusion 2024, the flagship conference for SAP Concur users and experts, from March 19-21 in Las Vegas.

AI is only as good as the quality and breadth of the data it draws upon. SAP Concur is one of the global market leaders in travel and expense solutions with more than 92 million end users booking travel and/or processing expenses.

SAP debuted new business AI capabilities in SAP Concur solutions to help customers save time and improve accuracy when managing business travel and expenses:

Concur Request: Now uses generative AI to provide intelligent cost estimates for trip planning.

Now uses generative AI to provide intelligent cost estimates for trip planning. ExpenseIt solution: Customers can upload receipt images to ExpenseIt web, where it taps AI to automatically create a new expense with several key fields prepopulated. Plus, ExpenseIt now itemizes hotel folios using generative AI.

Customers can upload receipt images to ExpenseIt web, where it taps AI to automatically create a new expense with several key fields prepopulated. Plus, ExpenseIt now itemizes hotel folios using generative AI. Generative AI search: A new capability within Concur Support allows SAP Concur customers to type questions in natural language and get quick answers using generative AI without having to submit a support ticket.

The evolution of Concur Travel, featuring a consumer-grade user experience, now offers new content and features:

Hotel and rail content: New direct integrations to American Express GBT, BCD, CWT RoomIt, FCTG and HRS designed to enhance the traveler’s shopping experience by providing more options, clarity and transparency. Additionally, users can search, book and purchase UK rail content.

New direct integrations to American Express GBT, BCD, CWT RoomIt, FCTG and HRS designed to enhance the traveler’s shopping experience by providing more options, clarity and transparency. Additionally, users can search, book and purchase UK rail content. Microsoft Teams integration : Travelers can share a reservation from their Concur Travel trip list to a Microsoft Teams chat, so that coworkers can book the same trip.

: Travelers can share a reservation from their Concur Travel trip list to a Microsoft Teams chat, so that coworkers can book the same trip. Sustainability-based travel decisions: Through an integration with Thrust Carbon, one of the travel industry’s leading independent sustainability intelligence platforms, evolution of Concur Travel users can view and sort the greenhouse gas emissions of each flight segment, as well as rail and car rental options, and browse hotel providers by emissions, certifications and sustainability scores.

The new, reimagined Concur Expense experience is AI-powered, optimized for mobile and already being used by early adopter customers. In the new experience, expense reports are automatically created and easily managed thanks to the following capabilities and a new partnership with Mastercard:

Automatic expense entry, itemization, and categorization with ExpenseIt

Timeline view of expenses

Intelligent notifications such as missing receipts, missing attendees or expense reports ready for submission

Attendee suggestion based on expense type and amount

Automated expense creation for Mastercard transactions

To learn more about announcements at SAP Concur Fusion or to join the virtual event, visit here.

Media Contact:

Kelly Murray, +1 (978) 708-6821, kelly.murray@sap.com, ET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

