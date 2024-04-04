WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ: CHDN, “CDI”) has selected the GROW with SAP solution to support the company’s financial technology transformation as CDI continues to grow within the racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment industries.

CDI has chosen cloud solutions from SAP to serve as its technology foundation for the financial systems across its portfolio of 27 properties in 14 states, including Churchill Downs Racetrack (“Churchill Downs”), the home of the Kentucky Derby. CDI’s significant technology transformation builds on the company’s partnership with SAP as a signature partner and the first official technology partner serving Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: Ready-to-run cloud ERP Learn more

By adopting SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, CDI can benefit from the ready-to-run cloud ERP that delivers the latest industry best practices and continuous innovation. Additionally, choosing SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP SuccessFactors solutions allows CDI to leverage the cloud to streamline its data sources while using business data to make informed strategic decisions underpinning business transformation. From creating engaging employee experiences with SAP SuccessFactors solutions to running business analytics to understand and predict data, CDI plans to be able to integrate business data from various acquisitions, allowing it to have one, unified view of its business operations.

“Cloud solutions from SAP will enable us to streamline our financial processes and support the significant long-term growth of our company,” said Marcia Dall, CDI Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “We are excited to work with SAP to innovate and evolve our financial technology platform with cloud solutions from SAP.”

“Churchill Downs Incorporated has a long history of entertaining and delighting people,” SAP North America President Lloyd Adams said. “By choosing SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and several other cloud-based solutions, CDI now can integrate data across its portfolio and make data-driven decisions that help the company reach its goals. This is an incredible example of how companies invest in SAP solutions to help them grow.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Mallory Kuno, +1 (425) 239-9362, mallory.kuno@sap.com, ET

Lesa Plingen, +49 622 776 9000, lesa.plingen@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Sign up to get news, stories and highlights from the SAP News Center delivered to your inbox weekly Subscribe now

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.