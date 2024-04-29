TUMBA, Sweden — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Swedish-based DeLaval, part of the Tetra Laval Group, has chosen SAP S/4HANA Cloud to build out its new cloud-based ERP system as part of its company-wide transformation process.

The global producer of dairy and farming machinery with 18 factories worldwide chose to build its new technology foundation in the cloud to achieve a more standardized system that would harmonize various nomenclature, processes and data required to develop new solutions for its customers. This is part of DeLaval’s strategy to become an even better partner for its customers and to transform itself into a data-driven organization.

“A completely new ERP system from scratch is more than just a technical upgrade, it’s a change process and a transformation of our entire business,” said Niklas Falkeling, DeLaval IT program manager. “We needed to reboot and take advantage of the standard solutions that SAP currently offers as cloud services. This is necessary for us to be able to continue to develop the business and become more flexible and agile.”

With a goal of making food production as sustainable and efficient as possible, the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a global, multi-year and multi-business unit program that will aim to attract more talent, improve processes and leverage innovative technology. The next milestone in helping DeLaval accelerate its growth strategy is to strengthen its team with SAP competency in Tumba, Sweden; Gallin, Germany; and Wroclaw, Poland.

“This is a textbook example of how to run a global transformation program,” said Helle Dochedahl, SAP Nordic and Baltic managing director. “DeLaval has a well-founded strategy to standardize our latest business solutions and unify internal processes by engaging all stakeholders.”

