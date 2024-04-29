SAP for Me is our digital companion for our customers, providing them with a personalized one-stop shop across their SAP product portfolio. And now it’s available to SAP Ariba and SAP Business Network customers and partners.

SAP for Me provides a central access point to solution support. The portal offers a user-friendly interface with improved functionalities that can enable better and faster interaction with SAP support experts and can provide immediate guidance to solutions for daily business tasks. It aims to make detached information a thing of the past on the customer and partner journey to an intelligent enterprise.

Since November 6, 2023, an English-language experience has been available for customers and partners to begin their exploration before the migration. And as of today, SAP Ariba and SAP Business Network knowledge-related content on SAP for Me is available in over 20 languages.

SAP for Me provides an integrated and comprehensive platform to help meet the diverse needs of its users. The Services & Support dashboard features an SAP Ariba card that helps direct users to multiple resources on the legacy SAP Ariba Connect platform, including SAP Ariba and SAP Business Network release readiness information, product documentation, announcements, and specific content related to adoption and deployment.

Say hello to your digital companion Check out SAP for Me

When getting started with SAP for Me, know that:

SAP Ariba Connect S-user authorizations are automatically carried over to SAP for Me – no additional access authorization is needed to use SAP for Me.

The portal gives access to personalized content in the most used languages – English, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

SAP for Me offers intuitive cards that categorize and bucket information for your convenience. Support-relevant cards are mainly located in the Services & Support and Systems & Provisioning dashboards.

The availability, maintenance, and subscriptions for SAP Ariba solutions and SAP Business Network can be found in the availability section of Systems & Provisioning.

You can get a holistic view of licenses, orders, and consumption status.

SAP for Me is also available on mobile devices. The mobile app will be enhanced with additional features and the ability to create and manage a new case.

The get support application is your primary touchpoint with support.

Get Support, Easier and Faster

The get support application helps guide customers through technical product issues in real time or reaching SAP experts through an AI-enabled framework. It can provide an integrated and personalized support experience to help simplify and streamline the case creation process. AI can automatically recommend solutions during the interaction, predict the right product categorization, and recommend the most suitable support channel, like Expert Chat, SAP Community, or Ask an Expert Peer, when available for the selected product.

Access SAP Support on the Go

With the SAP for Me mobile app, support interaction can be possible anywhere and anytime to complete tasks and access information directly on a smartphone. The mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

In conclusion, SAP for Me puts customer and partner interests into focus. While partners can manage their pipeline and customer success, the portal also serves as the central entry point for all support-related topics and questions for customers. It allows access to relevant information, self-services, and consumption status connected to any purchased product portfolio.

The SAP for Me migration for SAP Ariba solutions and SAP Business Network is a significant milestone as we tap into the next generation of AI opportunities to create an effective experience for our customers while delivering a seamless consistency in the look, feel, and delivery of critical support services.

Rohan Patel is global head of Support for SAP Procurement.