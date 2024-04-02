WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has extended the contract of Dr. Juergen Mueller, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of SAP SE, for another three years until the end of 2027. Mueller joined SAP in 2013 and has been a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE since 2019.

As CTO, he leads the Technology & Innovation Board area at SAP and has successfully established SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) as the platform for SAP and as an external business unit. In his mandate as CTO, he will prepare SAP for its accelerated cloud growth. In addition to SAP BTP, he is responsible for architecture decisions and innovations across SAP as well as Business Transformation Management with SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX. Global security and cloud compliance are also part of his responsibility.

“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their trust and am thrilled to continue shaping SAP’s technology strategy and driving innovation for our customers around the world,” Mueller said. “Together with our teams, I will continue working with the clear goal of being the number one enterprise application and business AI company.”

“In recent years, Juergen Mueller and his team have successfully developed SAP BTP and established it as the platform of choice for our customers,” said Professor Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. “We thank Juergen Mueller for his successful work to date and are convinced that he will continue to ensure SAP’s innovation capabilities in the future.”

