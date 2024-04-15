SAP Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

For the 10th consecutive year, SAP has been named as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.

SAP is positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on our Ability to Execute and for the Completeness of our Vision.

We believe that this recognition confirms our strategy in Logistics, which is based on three pillars:

Connecting every process and providing synchronized logistics execution to support highly efficient and fast paced fulfillment cycles

Collaborating with a single network of carriers, digital forwarders, and visibility providers to spot risks and avoid disruptions and thereby provide best-in-class delivery experience

Contextualizing every decision, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to optimize operations and to provide business insights

SAP Transportation Management is an integral part of the overall SAP strategy and gives companies the ability to manage their end-to-end transportation processes from procurement through planning and execution to freight settlement with analytics to support each step.

We continue to innovate in SAP Transportation Management based on our market analysis and even more importantly based on feedback from our global install base and ecosystem. Recent innovations include advancements in areas like sustainability, planning and optimization, supply chain execution, and generative AI.

SAP Transportation Management and SAP Business Network for Logistics enable logistics partners to collaborate with each other and provide visibility to all stakeholders throughout the shipment lifecycle and help manage risks as they arise through intelligent insights. We continue to grow SAP Business Network, adding more carriers and additional networks to provide expanded coverage around the world and across all transportation modes.

As more customers evaluate SAP Transportation Management, we continue to strategically expand our partner network to ensure our customers have access to an ecosystem that supports their operations no matter where they are in the world or how they move their freight. Our global partner network made up of systems integrators, business consultants, and technology providers help our customers manage their transportation transformations, whether they be system replacements, upgrades, greenfield deployments, or part of larger enterprise transformations.

“Our customers use SAP Transportation Management and SAP Business Network for Logistics to manage transportation operations in more than 20 industries and in every corner of the world,” said Till Dengel, global head of Logistics and Manufacturing Product Marketing at SAP. “Because we look at logistics holistically, clients can confidently confirm their orders, knowing that fulfillment can be executed as promised, since ERP, warehousing, and transportation are always in sync.”

“Adopting logistics solutions from SAP across our facilities in all our markets allowed us to optimize freight transportation,” said Carlo Noè, Global Process and Applications Manager for Trade, Transport, and Logistics Division at Hitachi Energy Ltd. “We can interact with our stakeholders and carriers in a digital way, helping us manage supply chain risk, enhance agility, and build supply chain resilience.”

For more details on the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS read the Gartner Reprint here.

Bill King is senior product marketing manager for Logistics at SAP.

SAP Transportation Management: Reduce complexity, increase efficiency, and improve agility for a more sustainable, risk-resilient supply chain Learn more

