WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Alexandra Steiger will join SAP as new global head of Investor Relations on July 1, 2024, reporting to Dominik Asam, member of the Executive Board and CFO of SAP SE.

With over a decade of experience in the finance industry, Steiger has held roles at renowned institutions such as Goldman Sachs and UBS. She currently serves as executive director within Global Investment Research at Goldman Sachs, focusing on the U.S. Internet sector, including companies such as Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.

“I am very happy Alexandra is joining SAP,” said Asam. “We will benefit from her leadership and the wealth of expertise she brings from her previous responsibilities. In her new role, she can build on the strong foundation laid by Anthony Coletta and the entire Investor Relations team.”

Prior to her assignment at Goldman Sachs, Steiger was an executive director within UBS Equity Research, covering select U.S. Internet and Interactive Entertainment companies. She received a bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration from the University of Maastricht and a master’s degree in International Management CEMS from the Erasmus University Rotterdam and University of St. Gallen.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP at @SAPNews.

Media Contacts:

Joellen Perry, +1 (626) 265-0370, joellen.perry@sap.com, PT

Daniel Reinhardt, SAP, +49 6227-7-40201, daniel.reinhardt@sap.com, CET

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Top image courtesy of SAP employee Laurentia-Iulia Pavel

Get news, coverage and stories from the SAP News Center delivered straight to your inbox each week Subscribe now

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2024 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.