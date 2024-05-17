Artificial intelligence (AI) – generative AI particularly – is changing the way business processes can be designed and optimized. By embedding AI in business applications, users can experience immediate value in their day-to-day work. For implementing AI across processes and applications and for SAP Business AI overall, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) plays a critical role.

Across processes and applications, SAP BTP helps improve operational efficiency, enhance the customer experience, and drive innovation. The latest SAP BTP strategy paper offers a preview of what the future holds for our customers and partners.

SAP BTP already offers features such as code generation, application logic, data models, and test scripts, enabling businesses to modernize their IT landscapes, streamline their processes, and make more informed decisions through a consistent data foundation. As we continue to embed generative AI across the platform toolbox, SAP BTP is the trusted business AI platform for SAP-centric landscapes.

Here are some highlights:

Joule, our AI copilot, will see increasing adoption across SAP BTP to help provide information and data, give intelligent recommendations, and execute tasks based on natural language interactions. Looking forward, we will extend Joule to empower customers to build their own generative AI agents and skills.

We aim to enhance all SAP BTP services by incorporating additional AI functionalities. Beyond generating code and application logic such as with SAP Build solutions, SAP Build Code, and SAP BTP for the ABAP environment, this will include managing processes and business rules (SAP Build Process Automation), handling integration mappings and flows (SAP Integration Suite), and creating analytical charts and stories (SAP Analytics Cloud).

SAP HANA Cloud vector engine and the knowledge graph in SAP Datasphere will help enable customers to better contextualize their input to large language models (LLMs) to achieve high-precision results.

The set of AI partner offerings accessible in the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core, which is part of SAP BTP, will continue to grow. Customers will soon be able to use them in the context of their business process directly.

SAP BTP Cockpit will also include more generative AI capabilities that can simplify the experience around day-to-day administration tasks.

SAP BTP is our secure and reliable engine that helps drive business innovation in organizations. And we will make it available to even more customers in the future: SAP recently announced a substantial expansion of regional SAP BTP availability by the end of 2025.

By ensuring access to SAP BTP in more locations via new data centers, we are empowering more customers and partners around the globe to modernize IT landscapes, streamline business processes, and utilize data for better decision-making. While increasing the footprint of SAP BTP globally, we are also infusing our platform with AI capabilities.

With global expansion on the horizon and the addition of AI, it’s all set to help businesses run smoother and make smarter decisions. If you’re curious about our strategic direction and what’s next, I highly recommend taking a look at our latest SAP BTP strategy paper.

Michael Ameling is executive vice president and chief product officer of SAP Business Technology Platform.