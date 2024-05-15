SAP Signavio Again Leads the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Digital Twin of an Organization

We’re proud to announce that SAP Signavio has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) for the fourth consecutive year. This consistent recognition by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a testament to our ongoing commitment to technological excellence and impactful customer service in digital transformation.

The SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, significant trends, and the vendor landscape. Each market participant is analyzed against several Technology Excellence and Customer Impact parameters. SAP Signavio stands out for its comprehensive DTO solutions that can effectively merge organizational processes with technological capabilities, fostering continuous improvement and strategic decision-making.

Our strengths highlight our leadership position in several critical areas:

Enterprise observability : Integrating process observability with technology observability, we can provide organizations with a detailed understanding of their operations.

: Integrating process observability with technology observability, we can provide organizations with a detailed understanding of their operations. AI-powered applications : We leverage generative AI to offer applications that help enhance process knowledge and support informed decision-making.

: We leverage generative AI to offer applications that help enhance process knowledge and support informed decision-making. Value accelerators and benchmarking : Our tools can provide ready-to-use best practices and metrics, helping organizations quickly assess and improve performance.

: Our tools can provide ready-to-use best practices and metrics, helping organizations quickly assess and improve performance. Modeling and experience connection: We extend DTO capabilities to customer touchpoints, working to ensure comprehensive transformation efforts.

According to Sofia Ali, associate director and principal analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, “SAP’s integration of SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX into its DTO platform enables organizations to achieve digital transformation seamlessly. By leveraging SAP Signavio’s process observability and SAP LeanIX’s technology observability, SAP provides a holistic approach to enhancing processes and deriving value through unified observability. This approach enables organizations to represent their architecture and capabilities virtually and facilitates continuous improvement and automation of operational processes through AI-powered simulations. SAP’s robust vision and focused strategy and the development of large process models promise to deliver AI-driven transformation services that enhance insights, recommendations, and governance. Overall, SAP’s continued enhancement of its DTO platform underscores its commitment to empowering organizations with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Exploring the Digital Twin of an Organization

The digital twin of an organization mirrors how the business as a whole operates and adapts. Modern organizations are complex sets of connected business units, processes, people, and systems. The DTO showcases interdependencies among the different entities and the impact of change at all levels.

The DTO helps to understand how an organization operationalizes its business model in processes and applications, monitors inefficiencies, and tracks process improvement measures. In other words, creating a digital twin allows decision-makers to answer the big what-if questions about how their enterprise functions.

Rouven Morato, general manager of SAP Signavio and SAP LeanIX, emphasizes the strategic importance of DTO solutions: “The ability to map interactions across business processes and IT architecture gives leaders the confidence they need to drive change. Our advanced AI functionalities allow customers to safely simulate new business scenarios, ensuring agility and resilience in a volatile market.”

This honor reflects our dedication to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of the digital age. Download the complimentary SPARK Matrix report to understand the DTO market better and why SAP Signavio has been acknowledged as a leader in this crucial area for four years.

Dee Houchen is global head of Market Impact for SAP Signavio.