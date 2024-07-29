SAP Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized Business ERP Applications 2024

At SAP, we are focused on evolving our cloud ERP solutions to tackle the modern challenges businesses face, ensuring they deliver real-world value. Our hard work has paid off again with notable recognition highlighting our leadership in delivering world-class ERP solutions.

Based on an IDC analysis and customer feedback, SAP has been positioned in the Leaders category of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment.*

The IDC MarketScape’s vendor analysis model offers a clear view of the competitive landscape in cloud ERP for medium-sized businesses. Its methodology combines detailed qualitative and quantitative assessments, resulting in a graphical depiction of each vendor’s standing in the market. The assessment considers both immediate capabilities and longer-term strategies aligned with customer needs, which are crucial for businesses planning their digital transformation journeys.

This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to providing an integrated end-to-end suite that empowers customers’ business processes and decision-making.

Here are some additional defining strengths of SAP S/4HANA that reinforce our leadership status:

Comprehensive suite: For more than 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. The GROW with SAP offering for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud is designed to help small and midsize customers rapidly adopt cloud ERP to simplify their everyday work, grow their business, and secure their success with solutions, industry best practices, adoption acceleration services, community, and learning.

SAP S/4HANA includes "embedded AI, including digital assistants, AI-enabled business processes, and predictive analytics," which help streamline and enhance decision-making across customers' enterprises.

SAP S/4HANA includes “embedded AI, including digital assistants, AI-enabled business processes, and predictive analytics,” which help streamline and enhance decision-making across customers’ enterprises. Industry-specific solutions : SAP S/4HANA provides “industry-specific operational business process capabilities” and supports “next-generation end-to-end business process support,” including specialized offerings such as SAP Customer Experience, SAP Ariba, and SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

: SAP S/4HANA provides “industry-specific operational business process capabilities” and supports “next-generation end-to-end business process support,” including specialized offerings such as SAP Customer Experience, SAP Ariba, and SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Global accessibility : Available as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, our ERP systems cover “26 industries, with globalization and a partner ecosystem,” and are delivered “with one semantic model and with one user experience as a service.

: Available as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, our ERP systems cover “26 industries, with globalization and a partner ecosystem,” and are delivered “with one semantic model and with one user experience as a service. Sustainability integration: SAP S/4HANA enables customers to address sustainability “across key dimensions, including zero emissions, zero waste, zero inequality, and reporting,” through our portfolio of sustainability-specific solutions. Customers find “meaningful business impact when sustainability is integrated into their business processes,” exemplified by systems like a “carbon accounting system [that] mirrors a financial accounting system to create a carbon ledger.”

Looking forward, we are excited about the potential of integrating more generative AI and machine learning capabilities into our solutions, further enhancing usability and functionality for our clients.

As market conditions evolve, SAP remains committed to leading the way in cloud ERP solutions, helping businesses of all sizes to not just respond to changes but to actively shape their futures.

Justin Raudys is content lead for GROW with SAP.