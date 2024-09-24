When it comes to customer experience (CX), brands must invest in an end-to-end, industry-specific platform that is informed by data. These deep connections enable business AI to come to life and ensure the agility and flexibility to innovate based on consumer demand and market needs.

That is why SAP is always developing new partnerships and integrations to continue providing value to CX customers.

CRM and CX from SAP: Deploy industry-tailored solutions that are connected, insightful, and adaptive Learn more

The integration between SAP Order Management Services and ChannelEngine, a global leader in marketplace integration and management software, is the next step in this journey.

By leveraging SAP Order Management Services, a central hub for unified customer transactions, and incorporating AI-enhanced integrations, ChannelEngine is enabling merchants to augment the order and inventory management process for third-party marketplace selling. This enables merchants to automate and optimize third-party marketplace operations, increasing their revenue and profitability.

What does this mean for SAP customers?

“Our direct integration allows SAP Order Management Services users to seamlessly activate over 950 new sales channels and reach international markets,” said Jorrit Steinz, CEO of ChannelEngine. “By incorporating AI-driven automation into our platform, we’ve taken a pivotal step toward simplifying global unified e-commerce. This collaboration enables merchants to harness the immense potential of third-party online marketplaces, driving efficiency and scaling opportunities while capitalizing on the built-in trust and vast customer base of these platforms.”

By having a centralized view of e-commerce operations across first- and third-party channels through reporting, analytics, and insights into sales performance and marketplace KPIs, merchants can target consumers with precision and drive customer loyalty. Additionally, this integration enables merchants to streamline their e-commerce operations, accelerate time-to-market, and participate in a broader range of marketplaces.

Analysts also understand this need to align inventory management and marketplace connectivity due to an increasingly fragmented e-commerce environment.

“The fusion of order management technology with third-party marketplace integration solutions marks a strategic move for enterprises seeking to optimize operational efficiency and expand their market presence,” explained Heather Hershey, Research Director for IDC. “This approach enables businesses to manage complex sales channels while leveraging the advantages of AI-driven insights to better meet customer demands.”

The ChannelEngine marketplace integration platform is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

Ritu Bhargava is president and chief product Officer of SAP CX and Industries.