SuccessConnect, our flagship customer event, is just around the corner, and we’re beyond excited to bring you an event like no other this year. You’ll have the chance to connect with experts, partners, and peers to exchange best practices and discover innovations that are designed to bring out the best in your workforce. From seeing how AI is empowering employees, learning how to create a talent strategy built for future success, or finding ways to improve HR and business processes, you’ll be inspired by the possibilities to make every employee a success story.

Whether you’re new to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, a longtime customer, or considering making a move, here’s what you can look forward to at SuccessConnect in 2024.

1. Join Three Inspiring Keynotes and See SAP SuccessFactors Solutions in Action

The SAP SuccessFactors leadership team will take the stage to discuss what is top of mind for HR and the latest innovations in SAP SuccessFactors solutions. You’ll also hear from industry-leading customers on how they’re adopting our AI copilot Joule and generative AI to help unlock valuable insights, achieve new levels of productivity, and accelerate business outcomes with a best-in-class user experience. Plus, we’re thrilled to have Emmy award-winning actress and singer, Hannah Waddingham, join us this year to discuss her rise to fame, the importance of mental health advocacy, and women’s empowerment.

2. Explore Road Map Sessions and Discover What’s Coming

Get a front-row seat at our product road map sessions to hear what’s new and what’s coming next for SAP SuccessFactors solutions. From expanding on the unique strength of our cloud-native, AI-enabled global HR core to using the AI-enabled talent intelligence hub to help deliver an entirely new career development experience, we will share and show the latest innovations across our solutions. Also, learn about the exciting enhancements in the SAP SuccessFactors technology foundation and how HCM can provide customers significant value as a critical part of SAP’s cloud ERP suite. Topics include integration, extensibility, security, system administration, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with product experts and ask questions during the live Q&A segment.

3. Experience Hands-On Lab Sessions

Elevate your learning with hands-on lab sessions* that provide practical, real-time guidance. Dive into configuring and using our products while getting your questions answered on the spot. Topics include optimizing your position management processes with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, creating compelling stories from the data in SAP SuccessFactors HCM, uncovering new enhancements for learners in the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution, and more. To wrap up this year’s hands-on labs, we’re hosting a friendly competition where you and your peers can team up for a series of interactive exercises in a live SAP SuccessFactors environment. The goal? Be the fastest team to accurately recruit, hire, and pay a fictional employee. The first team to complete the challenge will win a fun prize!

4. Learn Best Practices from SAP SuccessFactors Customers

Hear practical tips from peers on a range of topics, including transitioning to a skills-based organization using AI, migrating from the SAP ERP Human Capital Management solution to SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and staying compliant with complex labor laws using our core HR, time, and payroll solutions. Learn how technology can advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives, especially as expectations from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors and the public sector increase, or hear the experiences of SAP SuccessFactors customers that have embraced AI early on to gain a competitive edge. HR leaders from companies like McDonald’s, Volkswagen, Nestlé, Dr. Oetker, Delta Air Lines, Fujitsu, Eurobank, Aramark, and many others will inspire you with their stories. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to engage in live Q&A with each of our customer speakers.

5. Meet SAP Experts and Have Fun!

Make the most of various networking opportunities to connect with HR executives, peers, partners, industry analysts, and more. For attendees who enjoy in-depth, one-on-one discussions with our product, services, and support experts, don’t miss the chance to join Meet the Experts sessions to ask your most pressing questions and build new connections. If you prefer interactive group discussions, join Ask SAP Experts sessions, where our team will answer your questions and advise you on how to tackle key business challenges.

And finally, don’t forget to join us at Pavilhão Carlos Lopes for an exciting after-hours party on Tuesday, October 29. Experience the true essence of Portugal with an evening full of surprises, delightful cuisine, and fantastic music.

Explore the session catalog to tailor your agenda to your specific role and interest. This year, we’re offering pre-conference trainings on Monday, October 28, and post-conference trainings on Wednesday, October 30, to expand your knowledge of the SAP SuccessFactors HCM suite. Additional fees apply.

If you are unable to attend the event in Lisbon, join us virtually by signing up for SuccessConnect Virtual on October 28-30, 2024.

*Hands-on lab session registration is required. Space is limited so speakers have time to answer attendee questions.

