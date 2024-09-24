From flying cars to robotic concierges and even the quest for longevity, artificial intelligence (AI) promises to transform our work and personal lives, like never before.

AI is pushing the boundaries of every realm, as we inch ever-closer to science fiction becoming reality. While the global AI market is rightfully expected to skyrocket and touch US$2.7 trillion, it is equally important for organizations to rapidly move beyond the exploratory phases to scaling enterprise-wide solutions that deliver tangible impact. Only then will we unlock the full potential of AI and drive the next wave of innovation.

To help customers keep pace with AI and other technology innovations, SAP continues to invest in its SAP AppHaus Network. SAP AppHaus empowers customers by turning cutting edge technology into real, tangible business value for organizations.

As an example, SAP recently created a “Business AI Explore Workshop,” which serves as a blueprint for organizations to go beyond the AI hype and determine how generative AI can deliver business value for them and their customers. It is available now and provides templates, collaborative tools, and step-by-step guidelines to help organizations define the best use cases for AI to drive impact and make a list of actionable steps to get started.

As part of SAP’s ongoing investment in the Silicon Valley, the company has built a new, enlarged SAP AppHaus at its Palo Alto campus. The space will host customer-facing activities that leverage SAP Business AI, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), and other SAP technologies.

Opening today, SAP AppHaus Palo Alto is co-located with the SAP Experience Center, providing a holistic engagement space for customers and partners.

Unique Method for Sustainable Co-Innovation

SAP AppHaus differentiates itself through its human-centered approach to innovation. By combining design thinking and enterprise architecture, SAP AppHaus supports customers through the entire journey — from ideation to deployment — and ensures a sustainable implementation of innovation in customers’ landscape.

SAP AppHaus is not simply a showcase for technology, but a creative space where SAP collaborates with customers to develop solutions that address their most pressing business problems. Using methodologies and tools that democratize human-centered design, SAP AppHaus network delivers ground-breaking solutions into the hands of people. All solutions are built on SAP BTP, allowing customers to easily take advantage of the platform’s best-in-class capabilities around automation, data and analytics, integration, and developer tools .

The newly renovated SAP AppHaus is part of a global network that consists of 24 SAP AppHaus locations: three run by SAP — in Palo Alto, Berlin, and Heidelberg — and the rest by partners around the world. The renewed Silicon Valley site is just the latest chapter in SAP AppHaus’ 10-year history of helping customers find the most compelling, sustainable value in new technology.

As technology writer Steven Johnson said,” If you look at history, innovation doesn’t come just from giving people incentives; it comes from creating environments where their ideas can connect.” Now Silicon Valley has a brand new space where inventors and business leaders can generate the next big thing.

Celebrating a Decade of Customer Co-Innovation Last year marked the 10th anniversary of SAP AppHaus, celebrating a decade of successful co-innovation with customers. In honor of this milestone, Tim Brown, chair of IDEO and a pioneer of design thinking in business, said, “Congratulations to 10 years of SAP AppHaus! It is remarkable what you achieved. All your competitors tried it, but you succeeded.”

Kulmeet Bawa is chief revenue officer for SAP Business Technology Platform at SAP.