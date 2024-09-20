SAP’s digital customer support experience is ahead of the competition. For the second time since 2018, SAP received external confirmation of this, with SAP for Me winning the Best Support Websites Award from the Association of Support Professionals (ASP). With many innovations and AI-driven services, it is a great proof point for SAP’s consistent path towards assisting customers to get the maximum business value from their SAP solutions.

ASP is an international membership organization for customer support managers and professionals and has held this title for over 20 years. SAP’s Customer Support & Cloud Lifecycle Management team and Corporate Processes & Information Technology (CPIT) teams are proud to get this honor for the second time, building on the 2018 ASP award win for the SAP Support Portal.

This year’s evaluation criteria covered site user experience, content offering, content engagement and interaction, site improvement process, and site measurement process. Created to become a unified meeting point for information about administrative, commercial, and technical SAP solutions, SAP for Me implemented new features that focus on self-service and AI-enhanced search. The ASP award demonstrates the team effort to deliver these improvements for functional dashboards, user-friendly navigation, and an integrated portal for post-sale customer communication.

Four Questions to the Experts

Dr. Benjamin Blau, chief process & information officer and head of Corporate Processes & Information Technology, and Stefan Steinle, EVP and head of Customer Support, answered some questions related to the ASP award.

Q: What role did Corporate Processes & Information Technology play in achieving this award?

Explore services and support offerings on SAP for Me Visit the site

Blau: Let me start by giving a shout-out to our Corporate Processes & Information Technology teams for all their hard work in developing the amazing platform, SAP for Me. By leveraging SAP’s own technology stack, we were able to enable seamless integration, high performance, and scalability. Through the fantastic collaborative effort between our IT and process teams and support functions, we were able to create a personalized and user-friendly experience that the judges recognized as industry leading. I am proud of what we were able to achieve together.

Q: The award is a great proof point in delighting customers. What do customers find most useful when seeking support from SAP and what role does AI play in it?

Steinle: This award reconfirms the direction SAP support is heading and our customers’ needs are the driving force behind. Customers value how predictive support, efficient self-service, and real-time channels can reduce the effort of resolving software issues. AI plays an important role in this. With the SAP for Me site’s AI-powered self-service capabilities and search tools, we can provide efficient and personalized support. Customers can get targeted and relevant results that consider the user and product context. Moreover, AI also helps categorize issues, identify and recommend the best suited solutions through Incident Solution Matching, and find the most appropriate interaction channel.

Q: How do you see the future of SAP for Me evolving, and what role will SAP’s technology play in its continued success?

Blau: The future of SAP for Me is incredibly bright! We’re thrilled about our plans to enhance key areas like contracts and billing, system management, reporting, and support. We’re also going to dive into emerging SAP technologies such as AI-driven insights, machine learning, and predictive analytics to personalize and optimize the customer experience. Our goal is to help customers anticipate their needs, automate routine tasks, and gain greater insight into their SAP landscape. By staying ahead in technology, we’re not just maintaining our leadership in customer support but also setting new industry benchmarks. We’re excited to continue improving and evolving to better serve our customers.

Q: The customer support experience is constantly being innovated. What can customers look forward to from SAP support?

Steinle: To start, it would be evolving and growing personalization. We’re dedicated to strengthening predictive and preventative support, proactively identifying and anticipating potential issues. Customers can also expect our continued focus on bi-directional support, including real-time assistance. We’ll continue to optimize our real-time support channels to help further reduce our customers’ effort to resolve software issues. We’ll significantly increase the use of AI, particularly generative AI, to analyze and classify reported issues, enhance search results, and improve recommendations. We actively listen to customer feedback and continuously improve usability, supportability, and product quality. This helps ensure a smooth and effortless experience.

More Information

The constant innovations and leveraging AI for a further improved customer support experience and this recognition reconfirm SAP’s continued focus to bring out the best in every business. SAP for Me is one of the three key access points for customers, together with SAP.com and SAP Community. Read more about SAP for Me and support from SAP.

Follow Dr. Benjamin Blau and Stefan Steinle and on LinkedIn.