SAP is expanding its partnership with Mistral AI by hosting some of Mistral’s commercially available models, including Mistral Large 2, on SAP’s operated infrastructure. This provides customers with a trusted and secure environment to use Mistral AI in conjunction with SAP.

The addition of Mistral Large 2 broadens the choice of large language models (LLMs) that organizations can use for custom AI solutions that complement and extend SAP applications. By hosting the model on SAP’s operated infrastructure, SAP can better streamline its delivery and deployment of SAP Business AI across the enterprise. This is ​essential to​​​ meet regulatory requirements in certain regions or industries.

Customers, particularly those in heavily regulated industries, require solutions that not only address their innovation needs, but also ensure their data is not exposed to third-party entities. Customers with specific needs can adopt generative AI solutions with greater confidence, knowing their data is managed through a secure SAP environment.

“By adding Mistral Large 2 to SAP’s generative AI hub, we’re providing our customers with a leading ​​large language model that runs in SAP data centers and on European infrastructure. This provides customers with the ability to build innovative solutions and can help them to comply with regulations in certain regions or industries,” shared Philipp Herzig, chief AI officer of SAP SE. “Our expanded partnership with Mistral AI reinforces SAP’s commitment to responsible AI, enabling businesses to harness the power of generative AI while maintaining control over their data and intellectual property — a key milestone toward more sovereignty for the European market.”

“We ​look forward​​ ​to bring​ing​ Mistral’s advanced language models, including Mistral Large 2, to SAP Business AI, providing AI solutions that help customers meet the highest standards for data security and regulatory compliance,” Gianna Lengyel, head of Business Development at Mistral AI, said. “Our partnership with SAP enables businesses to benefit from state-of-the-art generative AI without compromising on control or compliance, particularly for organizations operating in highly regulated environments.”

Mistral AI’s models are accessible via the generative AI hub in SAP AI Core, making it simple to build generative AI use cases for SAP applications. Customers can leverage these models to embed advanced AI capabilities into their SAP applications or create custom solutions on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

To learn more, customers can reach out to their SAP point of contact or visit the SAP Business AI site for further details on how to begin leveraging these AI capabilities in their specific use cases.