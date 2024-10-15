Innovations in Spend Management from SAP Help Customers Improve Productivity, Gain Insights and Boost Growth

LAS VEGAS — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced updates to its spend management solutions to help companies collaborate strategically, increase productivity, manage compliance effortlessly and gain business insights.

The announcements were made at SAP Spend Connect Live, the industry’s premier spend management conference, held October 14-16 in Las Vegas.

SAP Embeds Generative AI Across Spend Management and Business Network Solutions

SAP is embedding its generative AI copilot Joule across the SAP Ariba source-to-pay solution portfolio to make it easier for customers to manage routine inquiries, such as status updates, summarization and frequently asked questions. Generative AI will be further infused in SAP Ariba solutions to recommend buying bundles and provide comprehensive supplier summaries.

Joule will help SAP Fieldglass solutions customers perform time-consuming hiring tasks and service requests with speed and accuracy. Joule can recommend best-fit templates to generate job postings and statements of work (SOWs) with prefilled information such as start date and the number of skilled workers needed.

Joule embedded across SAP Business Network will facilitate tasks in logistics and asset management. Generative AI will analyze, categorize and transform unstructured invoice rejection errors into structured, actionable insights to reduce the cost of resolving exceptions. Generative AI capabilities within the SAP Business Network Discovery solution will help match suppliers with new business opportunities.

Joule is currently available within SAP Ariba solutions and will debut in SAP Fieldglass solutions and SAP Business Network in the fourth quarter 2024. Joule will manage 80% of the most frequently performed tasks in the portfolio of intelligent spend management and business network solutions from SAP starting in the fourth quarter 2024 with a phased approach.

New SAP Ariba Intake Management Solution Delivers Simplicity in Procurement

SAP introduces the SAP Ariba Intake Management solution to help transform how businesses handle employee requests and process orchestration, starting with procurement.

With SAP Ariba Intake Management, employees have one place to go for procurement inquiries and visibility on status. The solution collects employee requests, orchestrates processes across heterogenous landscapes and applications, including all necessary stakeholders, and provides visibility on status while shielding employees from process complexity yet keeping them informed. This simpler, more intuitive user experience is designed to help drive adoption and improve compliance.

SAP plans to make SAP Ariba Intake Management available in the first quarter 2025.

New SAP Business Network, Promote Subscription to Help Suppliers Grow their Businesses

SAP Business Network in the first quarter 2025 will launch a new promote subscription with value-added features to help suppliers differentiate themselves, attract new buyers and grow their businesses. With millions of companies conducting nearly $6 trillion in commerce annually on the SAP Business Network, promote presents a sizable opportunity for suppliers to accelerate growth.

SAP Unveils Analytics Add-On for External Workforce Management

The new analytics add-on with AI capabilities for SAP Fieldglass solutions helps procurement, vendor management and HR professionals to quickly implement more agile multi-channel talent strategies. This add-on enables business users to benchmark and predict external talent scenarios.

The analytics add-on for SAP Fieldglass solutions lets users:

Review performance against over 50 external workforce key performance indicators.

Access global market intelligence including rates, talent supply and demand, and time-to-hire trends.

Track sustainability initiatives such as spend with diverse suppliers and worker health and safety, while observing cost overruns, worker fatigue, and on- and offboarding compliance.

“With SAP Business AI as the foundation of our intelligent products, customers can improve productivity and gain insights from their spend data no matter where it sits,” said Manoj Swaminathan, President and Chief Product Officer, Intelligent Spend and Business Network, SAP. “Whether it is managing cost, mitigating risk or supporting scope three emission reduction, SAP empowers companies with the right solutions for agile and effective spend management and supply chain functions.”

