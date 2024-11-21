Business change is constant, and IT leaders are expected to guide the way forward. The challenge? Implementing a future-ready strategy that drives business goals while juggling limited resources.

IT leaders face no shortage of demands nowadays. From reducing costs to strengthening cybersecurity and adapting business models, they must tackle a variety of objectives. But here’s where the situation can get tricky – most IT projects meet individual goals effectively, but they still fall short when aligned with a broader business transformation initiative.

Take, for example, a siloed IT project. It may appear successful at first, but gaps are often exposed when it’s integrated into a larger initiative. Suddenly, what seemed like a cost-saving project becomes a source of delays and frustration due to a lack of coherent planning at the outset.

The key to overcoming this common challenge is mapping out the entire transformation process before starting a project. A tailored, well-planned IT strategy helps ensure every project contributes to the broader business goal without waste and with long-term value.

The Pathway to Comprehensive Plans

Too often, companies rush into transformation without a clear plan, leading to disjointed efforts. One project launches, then another, and another – without anyone considering how they fit together.

Enter the role of a business transformation advisor. This expert helps organizations create a custom strategy in which all components are meshed together to avoid execution inconsistencies, siloed teams, and mounting frustration.

Instead of relying on off-the-shelf solutions, business transformation advisors create a road map tailored to specific business needs by following five fundamental steps:

Set the mandate and scope. A clear mandate, scope, and approval from leadership are essential. This includes understanding the business’ mission, target markets, and future goals, such as AI innovation and sustainability. Recognize and understand the strategic direction. Every IT project should reflect the overall business vision. Involved organizations must know what the drivers are, who the decision-makers are, and what criteria best measure short- and long-term success. Define decision criteria. All project deliverables must align with the company’s long-term goals. By focusing on stakeholders’ priorities and requirements, every team can understand how their efforts contribute to the larger transformation – and demonstrate their value with transparency and accountability. Define the procedure model. Whether picking process analysis tools or outlining project deliverables, every step of the plan needs to be carefully assessed. Investing in the right tools upfront saves time, prevents bottlenecks, and leads to better decision-making. Identify key factors. The right partners, especially software providers, are critical for project success. Such factors include strong management sponsorship, clear time and budget constraints, and addressing potential resistance.

With these steps, your strategy will result in a solid IT foundation that directly supports business goals.

Partner Selection: A Make-or-Break Decision

When defining a corporate strategy, companies often question the role of their software providers. SAP strategic advisors help customers navigate this debate with unbiased guidance tailored to their unique needs.

With extensive industry, process, and methodology expertise, advisors help ensure that the overall business transformation is aligned with strategic goals. They often use tools such as SAP Signavio Process Insights for initial process analysis and SAP LeanIX solutions for architecture evaluation.

This approach is based on the TOGAF Standard for a comprehensive, layered assessment of the enterprise architecture. Advisors compare business capabilities with the right SAP solutions while occasionally involving product experts or developers to solve specific challenges. The final product choices remain with the customer, with SAP maintaining a neutral stance.

The Confidence to Drive Impactful Change

In any large project, confidence is vital. As a business leader, you need to be sure that your IT transformation will deliver results. Strategic advisors help ensure project outcomes align with business goals and decision criteria.

This process leads to several key deliverables, including:

IT target architecture: A blueprint for aligning IT with business strategy

A blueprint for aligning IT with business strategy Compatible transformation road map: A step-by-step guide to realizing IT goals while considering dependencies and capacity

A step-by-step guide to realizing IT goals while considering dependencies and capacity Effort estimate: A breakdown of resources, roles, and costs so nothing is left to chance

A breakdown of resources, roles, and costs so nothing is left to chance Cost-benefit analysis: A detailed look at ROI, net present value (NPV), and other financial metrics to help guide decisions

Even though these deliverables provide the clarity necessary to help ensure the business stays on track, the people who help make the transformation should always be remembered. Early involvement of employees and business representatives drives smoother change management, especially when adopting a cloud mindset and dealing with the limitations of cloud solutions.

The Harmonization of IT and Business Goals

A tailored IT strategy isn’t just a road map. It’s a catalyst for future growth – and the future is now.

By customizing their strategy, IT teams become a powerful engine. They not only drive the business forward while meeting unique needs and goals but also align technology with the company’s vision, empower organizational teams, and unlock long-term success.

Keywan Nadjmabadi is head of Business Transformation & Architecture for Switzerland and Central and Eastern Europe at SAP.