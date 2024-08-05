Implementing solutions and migrating data and processes are just the beginning of bringing a business to the cloud. Continuous surfacing and contextualization of insights are also essential to adapting, driving improvements, and achieving meaningful growth.

“Which processes should I consider using the latest solutions and capabilities available in the landscape? What are the risks? How can I make that improvement impactful? Does data need to flow differently? How should I manage and govern those changes efficiently?”

These questions can be routinely answered through SAP Signavio solutions during an initial move to the cloud. However, as new capabilities emerge and technologies advance, users become increasingly interested in applying the cloud more broadly across their organization. More business leaders recognize that cloud-based innovations – such as generative AI – open up previously unimaginable possibilities. They want to take full advantage of these innovations without delay.

This is where the SAP Preferred Success plan for SAP Signavio solutions can empower organizations to take significant strides in their cloud journey. Before any process change or improvement becomes a reality, organizations can inform their choices with de-risking practices, thoroughly tested assumptions, and simulated outcomes.

Seizing Every Moment to Be the Best

At every step of their cloud journey, companies gain incredible momentum and empowerment when they have on-demand access to personalized support and resources. This support system is a constant, reassuring presence, enabling inspired changes and improvements to unfold as the cloud delivers truly transformative technology.

SAP Preferred Success for SAP Signavio solutions can play an essential role in accelerating the journey to success. By connecting companies with business transformation experts and offering best practice reviews and tailored guidance, it can inspire companies to adopt new features and make the most of their cloud investment.

Organizations have found that these prescriptive, one-to-one services can make it easier to make the most of their cloud investment. The support of functional and technical services led by SAP delivery experts can greatly enhance the ability to reduce implementation preparation time, optimize performance and stability, and streamline business processes.

Learn more about the cost efficiency and business benefits enabled by SAP Preferred Success Explore

Business outcomes accelerate when roadblocks to adoption are thoroughly reviewed and dedicated plans for process improvements are put in place. Opportunities to enhance the end user experience become more apparent, making the journey smoother and more rewarding. Adoption optimization and cost reduction are further supported by leveraging standard product capabilities and adopting new features that align with business needs, guided by experts who help configure and optimize solutions.

All these advantages of SAP Preferred Success for SAP Signavio solutions can enable businesses – such as the Indonesia-based engineering services company PT Petrosea Tbk (Petrosea) – to digitalize operations without disrupting day-to-day work.

As a midsize business with ambitious growth plans, Petrosea adopted standard processes during its cloud ERP migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition with the support of SAP Preferred Success. The plan also helped integrate the company’s existing portfolio of third-party and SAP solutions to create a single source of real-time insight for improved and informed decision-making. This alignment with business goals and technology later led to the implementation of additional analytics, cloud solutions, and a business technology platform, creating a data-driven organization ready for the future.

Transforming Processes Continuously with Value

A key feature of SAP Preferred Success for SAP Signavio solutions is access to best practice advisory sessions. These learning opportunities share valuable insights, predefined and leading practices, and practical knowledge based on the collective experience of companies actively using SAP Signavio solutions. This helps ensure that companies not only transform their processes but also continue to adapt them effectively as new demands and challenges emerge, in alignment with their unique needs and objectives.

In addition to best practice advisory sessions, the plan provides key feature advisory sessions. Subject-matter experts provide regular guidance on available features that can improve and expand a company’s use of SAP Signavio solutions. This level of support considers business goals and collaborates with stakeholders and users to help identify, evaluate, and deploy the most relevant features and optimize process outcomes.

Another enhancement is the solution launch checks. These expert-led workshops help organizations assess the operational and technical readiness of their chosen portfolio of SAP Signavio solutions. This step helps clear a critical path for going live and rolling out newly released SAP Signavio solutions and capabilities.

SAP Preferred Success for SAP Signavio solutions can offer even more value through its success checks. These well-defined post-implementation reviews gauge how effectively the SAP Signavio solutions meet business objectives and user needs. By identifying usage patterns and optimization opportunities, companies can improve process efficiency, reduce costs, and align strategies with evolving business needs.

Driving Process Excellence with Sustainable Outcomes

The knowledgeable expertise, services, and resources offered through SAP Preferred Success for SAP Signavio solutions are strategically developed to help amplify the bottom-line impact of every process enhancement and transformation initiative.

The continuous analysis of solution usage, adherence to best practices, and exploration of potential gains consistently uncover new avenues for process improvement and increasing operational efficiency. In return, organizations gain an iterative approach that helps them not only adapt to current challenges but also drive superior business operations and outcomes to thrive in dynamic and competitive environments.

Ready to realize the full potential of your business operations? Visit sap.com or contact your local SAP representative to learn more about SAP Preferred Success for SAP Signavio solutions.

Marcel Bitter is a business development manager at SAP.