From Questions to Insights with Joule: Now Available in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and Supply Chain Management Applications

In September 2024, SAP celebrated the first anniversary of Joule, our generative AI copilot. Over the past year, Joule has rapidly evolved, supporting business processes across customer experience, procurement, human resources, and more. Today, we are thrilled to announce that Joule is expanding its capabilities even further – it is now available in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition and supply chain management applications.

This marks a significant step in transforming how businesses operate by simplifying everyday tasks and making interactions more efficient and intelligent.

Starting today, you can use Joule to help optimize your interactions with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain solution, and SAP’s product data management solutions. Additionally, SAP Asset Performance Management customers are invited to explore early access to Joule through the SAP Early Adopter Care program.

Joule in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition: A Transformative Experience

Joule is now seamlessly integrated in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition as part of the November 2024 release after being in early adoption since February this year. This isn’t just another tool – it is a transformative experience designed to help address the everyday challenges customers face. This integration offers a more intuitive way for users to interact with SAP solutions. Instead of manually searching for information or navigating multiple interfaces, users can simply ask Joule for what they need – whether it’s insights on business data or guidance on performing specific tasks.

Joule Helps to Simplify Your Work

Joule is a part of the broader vision of autonomous ERP, which offers businesses ready-to-run cloud business solutions powered by AI. Through the embedded AI features in GROW with SAP, businesses can simplify everyday work processes while scaling efficiently.

Supported by Joule, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition users can work faster, smarter, and more efficiently, all while maintaining control over crucial decisions and data.

You can use Joule for:

Quick navigation: Find and quickly navigate to applications for your next task.

Find and quickly navigate to applications for your next task. Instant insights: Get fast insights on critical business data, such as purchase orders and outbound deliveries.

Get fast insights on critical business data, such as purchase orders and outbound deliveries. Enablement content: For those needing help, Joule can guide users to relevant enablement content, speeding up task completion.

See SAP’s AI copilot Joule in action Watch a video

A recent study showed that businesses using AI-powered tools like Joule experienced a 30% reduction in time spent on administrative tasks. This saving of time allows employees to focus on more strategic activities that drive value.

Customer Experience and Feedback: AGILITA AG

Several customers have already tested Joule through the SAP Early Adopter Care program. Their experiences with Joule give us valuable insights that help us continuously enhance our solution.

Swiss and German-based IT services and consulting company AGILITA AG has already tested Joule as a GROW with SAP customer. As both a customer and a partner of SAP, AGILITA AG is uniquely positioned to understand the value of the latest AI solutions in GROW with SAP and help other customers realize these values for their own businesses.

According to Thomas Neuhaus, head of Digital Experience at AGILITA AG, “When we started using Joule at AGILITA, we quickly observed significant improvements in our operations. Joule has made it incredibly easy for our employees to find the SAP applications they need for their daily tasks and access help documentation quickly when required. This has streamlined our workflows, allowing our team to interact with SAP systems seamlessly and retrieve important information much faster.”

Joule in Supply Chain Management: Building Resilience

Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex, driven by global disruptions, unpredictable demand patterns, and other evolving challenges. To address these issues, businesses require AI-driven supply chain solutions that enhance agility and resilience. With Joule now integrated into supply chain management processes, SAP’s vision of AI in supply chain management is empowering customers to transition their supply chains from digital to adaptive and, ultimately, to autonomous systems. This vision comes to life when you look at what Joule can now do for you and the skills it will gain over the coming months to help you build a more resilient supply chain.

How TE Connectivity Leverages Joule for Supply Chain Planning

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. It offers a broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions that enable the distribution of power, signal, and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology, and more.

SAP Integrated Business Planning is used across the organization to enable more than 1,500 supply chain professionals to manage the demand and supply of the different business units of TE.

According to Luis Rocha, IT director for SAP Integrated Business Planning Solutions at TE Connectivity, “We are excited about the future capabilities that Joule brings to TE, such as explaining planning results, quickly highlighting key constraints, and autonomously comparing different scenarios. These features will empower us to make better supply decisions with significantly less effort.”

TE’s IT team has activated Joule in SAP Integrated Business Planning and has done first tests with the help documentation use case. They confirm how easy it is to engage with the copilot and how relevant it is to do contextual querying of SAP Integrated Business Planning features– it speeds up the investigation of requirements and the adoption process.

Joule will be available for research and development (R&D) functions via SAP’s product data management solutions and for planners via SAP Integrated Business Planning. For those that want to explore Joule to improve the health of their assets, you can now register for the SAP Early Adopter Care program for Joule in SAP Asset Performance Management.

See examples of Joule in action in your supply chain:

How to Get Started with Joule

For more information on how to activate Joule, please contact your SAP support contacts directly to identify the channel and regional prerequisites. To learn more about how these tools can streamline your operations and drive efficiency, visit the SAP Help Portal for detailed information about SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, product data management, and SAP Integrated Business Planning.

To learn more, see AI in GROW with SAP, supply chain management, and SAP’s AI copilot Joule.

By integrating generative AI tools like Joule into everyday operations, businesses can simplify complex tasks, make faster decisions, and focus on what truly matters – driving growth and innovation. As we move forward, we’re committed to helping companies not only meet today’s demands but also thrive in the face of tomorrow’s uncertainties. Together, we’re shaping a future where technology serves as a true partner in building stronger, more agile organizations.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer for Cloud ERP at SAP.