SAP Is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

SAP has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software.

SAP Analytics Cloud is the trusted choice for the most mission-critical organizations worldwide, redefining financial planning for enterprises globally by offering clients:

95% reduction in time to generate on-demand access to financial metrics

10x faster planning cycles via automating up to 70% of data entry points with artificial intelligence (AI)

Increased simulation and insight generation for better plan accuracy and improved business execution with reduced risk

SAP Analytics Cloud: Make decisions without doubt and unlock your full potential Learn how

Unlocking the Power of Extended Planning and Analysis

SAP has long championed the integration of planning, forecasting, and analysis across the enterprise, known as extended planning and analysis. By harmonizing diverse planning functions like supply chain, sales, and finance, SAP enables its customers to align departments and increase enterprise agility and performance. SAP customers call this “aligning operational planning with financial performance.”

SAP believes that our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software highlights our strategic vision and operational excellence. SAP Analytics Cloud empowers enterprises with unified financial operations and data-driven decisions, driving agility and insight.

To learn more about SAP’s position as a Leader and see in-depth analysis of the financial planning software landscape from Gartner, read the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software here.

For more information, visit the SAP Analytics Cloud area of sap.com.

Daniel Yu is senior vice president of Solution Management and Product Marketing for SAP Data and Analytics at SAP.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved