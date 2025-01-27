In August 2024, SAP AppHaus Network partner AGILITA launched the AGIL AI.Sales solution on the SAP Store site, built with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). AGILITA developed this new solution along SAP’s human-centered approach to innovation and the new SAP Business AI workshop format.

As one of the first customers, petZEBA AG implemented the new solution as a sales recording app to support its daily sales operations and capture orders by voice command, find retailers and customers via GPS, process orders automatically, and get real-time CRM updates. Since its implementation, this new intelligent solution saved the petZEBA sales teams significant time and enabled a 55% increase in customer visits.

Pet Food Expert petZEBA Is Shaping the Future

Founded in 2006, petZEBA AG is a family-run company with headquarters in Alberswil, Switzerland. The company sells high-quality food and nutritional supplements for dogs, cats, and horses throughout Switzerland. The company also supports and supplies numerous pet shops, animal shelters, veterinarians, breeders, depots, and end users. In 2017, petZEBA established its first subsidiary, petZEBA International GmbH, in Germany.

With its passion to drive change and lead the way in shaping the future, petZEBA AG showcases its commitment through adopting and unlocking new potential. The introduction of the AGIL AI.Sales app is just another step on its innovation path, helping optimize sales processes.

About the New AGIL AI.Sales App

With the rise of new intelligent solutions powered by AI and generative AI, SAP AppHaus Network partner AGILITA created its first AI solution known as the AGIL AI.Sales app, which aims to make sales processes seamless and intelligent. To make it a fully user-centric product, the AGILITA team developed and created it along the proven SAP AppHaus human-centered approach to innovation, using the SAP Business AI Explore workshop as the guiding process.

Designed to simplify and accelerate sales processes, the AGIL AI.Sales app not only helps save time but it can also maximize revenue by preparing data-driven decisions. The app supports businesses with intelligent customer visit briefings and sales opportunities, utilizing advanced algorithms to make accurate predictions and help optimize the sales process. What’s more, by reducing manual effort, it offers businesses automated sales processes and increased efficiency. Lastly, the app provides centralized data management so that all relevant information is in one place, easily accessible, and clearly presented. Watch this video to learn more.

How AGIL AI.Sales Transformed petZEBA’s Sales Processes

The AGIL AI.Sales solution was successfully implemented for petZEBA AG sales teams to optimize their processes. Sales representatives can now easily record meeting sessions with customers, enter orders by voice command, and track customer orders from the past and estimate them for the future. Additionally, there’s geolocation embedded in the app that helps find customers in the area based on location, availability, and how close or far they are located for easy and sustainable commuting.

Additional benefits included:

Time savings leading to a 55% increase in customer visits done by sales teams

Orders captured by voice command and automatically processed

Support for recording customer meetings and proposing next steps

Full integration providing real-time customer relationship management updates

Accurate, timely, and contextually relevant information.

Seamless Integration of AGIL AI.Sales

Building on SAP BTP, the AGIL AI.Sales app seamlessly leverages different SAP AI solutions such as SAP AI Core, generative AI hub, and SAP HANA Cloud vector engine, which provides a powerful synergy that helps enhance performance and functionality. This integrated solution enables the AGIL AI.Sales app to deliver superior performance, enabling users to receive accurate, timely, and contextually relevant information.

Thomas Neuhaus, head of Digital Experience at AGILITA AG, says: “Our AGILITA team is very happy to see the benefits brought about by AGIL AI.Sales in the case of our customer petZEBA. Their sales team uses the app successfully and could already experience measurable improvements and benefits. It helped them simplify and accelerate sales processes. Our team is especially proud of the measured 55% increase in customer visits since its implementation. This was made possible by significant time savings and intelligent sales planning. Thanks a lot to the petZEBA team for the great collaboration! We look forward to seeing them progressing further on their future-oriented journey.”

Priscilla Darfour is a working student at SAP AppHaus Network.