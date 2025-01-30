SAP Is a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites

For the seventh consecutive year, Gartner has named SAP a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price, and Quote Application Suites.

SAP CPQ enables organizations — however complex, across however many channels, and regardless of which CRM they run — to produce quick and accurate quotes, accommodating the most advanced configuration and pricing requirements, resulting in a better sales experience and faster sales cycles.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP. Click to enlarge.

Gartner evaluated 15 vendors and named SAP a Leader based on our “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.” This recognition serves as an acknowledgment of SAP’s ongoing commitment to providing our customers with a CPQ solution that can meet and exceed their needs.

SAP CPQ is an essential component of SAP’s portfolio of products that help automate the quote-to-cash process, which enables organizations to convert sales opportunities into profitable repeat customers. SAP’s customers can transform to “everything-as-a-service” with innovative revenue models, can quickly adapt to market changes, support multiple sales channels and ensure regulatory compliance with end-to-end automation.

Our customers are the reason we do this, and they participated in the Gartner Peer Insights process by providing reviews that included:

“A Must buy along with SAP Eco System”

“SAP CPQ is an amazingly stable and consistent product with the ability to connect with different platforms and creating value for customer.”

“SAP CPQ is user-friendly and simplifies the configuration process. SAP CPQ can scale to meet the need for business.”

“An excellent integrated configuration solution, easy to setup and use”

“Everything is well laid and easy to navigate. Easy to teach people who have never use the system.”

“Really love using this platform, really simple to use and a good configurable system with enhanced features!”

Customer case studies provide descriptions of specific value.

In under 15 minutes, the sales team at Cleaver-Brooks is creating sales quotes for its complex boiler systems. The company has been using SAP CPQ since 2005 to help automate and scale its legacy quoting process, empowering more than 700 salespeople creating many thousands of quotes per year.

“You basically give the salesperson one to two days of their week back by using SAP CPQ,” Dominic Kasten, director of Sales Technologies at Cleaver-Brooks, shared. “When you give time back to salespeople, you are encouraging them to sell solutions to customers instead of just reacting to specifications.”

EXFO Inc., has created a quote system with a 360-degree view of customers to slash response times, improve quote accuracy, and enhance customer experiences. It has also created a new revenue stream by combining products and services in a single quote while increasing the number of quotes created per month by 70 percent.

“SAP CPQ underpins an intuitive system that helps sales teams produce speedy, accurate quotes, letting them concentrate on what matters most to customers,” said Sheila Thibodeua, CRM Solutions and Digital Sales manager at EXFO.

To learn more about how SAP helps to automate quote-to-cash, visit the SAP CPQ, SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management, SAP Subscription Billing, and SAP S/4HANA Cloud areas of sap.com.

Jonathan Rhodes is head of Product Marketing for SaaS ERP at SAP.

